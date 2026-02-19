Liverpool are closing in on two big agreements, per reports

Liverpool are now expected to tie down a vital player to a new contract amid genuine interest from Real Madrid, while a report claims the Reds are ‘finalising’ another exciting summer signing.

Arne Slot’s side kept their powder dry in the January window, which was no shock given they spent close to £450m on new additions last summer, but they are set to do business again come the end of the season.

But just as crucial as new signings for Liverpool is keeping hold of their best players, and a well-known journalist has backed up our information that Dominik Szoboszlai is going nowhere.

Liverpool closing in on crucial deal

Szoboszlai, 25, has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool’s best players in what has been an underwhelming season – performing admirably even when his team’s form has been below standard.

He has notched 10 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season. While naturally an attacking midfielder, he has also filled in at right-back when required, highlighting his importance.

Szoboszlai’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed, however, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Real Madrid are interested in the versatile playmaker.

However, we have consistently reported how Liverpool are very confident of retaining him. They are in talks over a contract extension, and as revealed yesterday they are ‘progressing’ in those negotiations.

Szoboszlai’s current deal expires in 2028, and in any case, the Reds have no intention whatsoever of entertaining a summer sale.

Our information has been backed up by The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele.

“Szoboszlai’s rise, though, has been clear for all to see – not least Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have an interest in him, and why wouldn’t they be keen? Vinicius Junior is friends with the Hungarian.”

“Worry not, though, Liverpool fans: Szoboszlai loves life at Anfield and said just a fortnight ago when asked about a new contract (talks are ongoing): ‘I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds’.”

Crucially, Liverpool are understood to be open to matching Szoboszlai’s wage demands – believed to be £250,000 per week.

Reds eyeing exciting Brazilian star

Meanwhile, reports coming out of Brazil state that Liverpool are ‘beginning to finalise’ the signing of Palmeiras star Allan Elias.

It’s claimed that the deal’s value would ‘potentially reach’ £30.5m if all future add-ons and bonuses are achieved.

The 21-year-old is considered one of Brazil’s most exciting talents and has made 64 appearances for Palmeiras so far, notching five goals and six assists in the process.

Allan generally plays either on the right of a four-man midfield or on the right wing in the forward line.

Liverpool could wrap up the move ‘in the coming weeks’ and the plan would be to unveil Allan as a new Reds player after the 2026 World Cup, per the report.

However, we have asked our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, about the situation, and it’s not as clear cut as reports suggest.

We’ve been told that no bids have been tabled, and that Palmeiras would much prefer to wait until the summer before deciding whether to cash in.

But the interest in Allan is described as ‘genuine’ by sources, so he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Liverpool have already agreed a £60m deal for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet to join next season, but whether he’s joined by Allan remains to be seen.

‘A load of rubbish’ – Anthony Gordon on Liverpool links

In other news, in-form Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has responded to recent reports linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Speaking to the media after scoring four times in Newcastle’s 6-1 thrashing of Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday, Gordon was very clear.

“About me? I haven’t seen them. What are they saying?” Gordon said, as cited by Chronicle Live.

“It’s the same old, same old. I think they just pick names out of a hat. They do! I haven’t heard anything; they might want to tell me before they tell you [the media]. I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish.”

