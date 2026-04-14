Liverpool are making progress in talks over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, and TEAMtalk understands the playmaker is set for a significant pay rise, as the club looks to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

As we revealed in February, discussions have already taken place with the Hungarian international, who has emerged as one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season, and the club are now pushing to finalise terms before the start of the next campaign.

Szoboszlai, 25, branded by Arne Slot as a future captain material at Anfield, still has two years remaining on his current deal, but Liverpool are keen to secure his long-term future and avoid any uncertainty heading into the final stages of his contract.

Sources indicate that negotiations are moving in a positive direction, with the club preparing to accelerate talks in the coming weeks as they enter a crucial period ahead of the summer window.

We understand that Szoboszlai is set to be rewarded with a new deal that will place him among Liverpool’s top earners, with a substantial pay rise already agreed in principle.

The move underlines just how highly he is valued at Anfield, with the club determined to build their future around the midfielder following his impressive form.

It is understood that Real Madrid have been monitoring Szoboszlai’s situation, as they continue to assess midfield options ahead of the summer window, but he isn’t the only Liverpool star on their radar…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool on track for double contract agreement

The Spanish giants are also keeping a close eye on fellow Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as part of their ongoing recruitment planning, as previously revealed.

But Liverpool are confident of a successful outcome with Szoboszlai – as they are with Ibrahima Konate. The Reds are engaged in parallel contract discussions with Konate.

While there has been progress in those talks – including an agreement in principle over wage levels – negotiations have slowed due to outstanding issues surrounding signing-on fees and other contractual details.

Despite that, sources remain optimistic that both deals can be completed and Liverpool are hopeful of tying down two key players as part of their broader squad planning.

Szoboszlai’s renewal is now firmly on track as Liverpool look to secure the core of their team for the long term.

Latest Liverpool news: Real Madrid raid / Robertson replacement

Meanwhile, reports have backed up our previous update that Liverpool remain interested in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and this summer could be their best chance yet to sign the French international.

A new claim from Spain says that Real Madrid have ‘transfer listed’ Camavinga, as he has ‘not convinced’ club chiefs and they have ‘seen enough.’ His inconsistent form hasn’t put off Liverpool, though, and they are considering a move for him.

In other news, we exclusively revealed yesterday that Liverpool have been scouting RB Leipzig left-back David Raum, who they view as a potential Andy Robertson replacement.

Reds scouts have been watching Raum in action for Leipzig recently, while they’ve also had their eye on his teammates Yan Diomande and Castello Lukeba.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.