Liverpool

Premier League • England

Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘DEAL IS DONE’ as Newcastle cave in on transfer fee – report

Liverpool are on the verge of securing the services of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, according to a source, who has revealed the transfer fee that the defending Premier League champions will pay the Magpies to bring the striker to Anfield.

Isak has been arguably the most talked-about player this summer, with Liverpool determined to sign the striker from Premier League rivals Newcastle even after securing a deal for Hugo Ekitike. The Reds have already agreed on personal terms with the Sweden international and have had a bid of £110million (€127m, $149m) plus add-ons for him turned down.

Newcastle have been adamant that Isak is not for sale and even released a public statement in response to the striker going public with his desire to leave St. James’ Park.

There have been reports that Newcastle officials went to meet Isak at his home, but they failed to persuade him to change his mind.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on August 22 that Liverpool were planning to make a second bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) for Isak and are waiting for Newcastle to line up a replacement before doing so, even though Newcastle privately value the former Real Sociedad star at £150m (€173m, $203m).

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle to sign a replacement for Isak before making their second offer.

Newcastle have announced the signing of Nick Woltemade from Vfb Stuttgart, with multiple journalists claiming that the Germany international striker is Isak’s replacement.

There was speculation this week that Liverpool have made a new bid for Isak, and European football expert and former Premier League forward, Jan Aage Fjortoft, has now revealed that the Reds have agreed on a deal with Newcastle for the striker.

The former Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Norway international has claimed that Newcastle have accepted a bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) instead of holding out for £150m  (€173m, $203m).

Fjortoft wrote on X at 12:26pm on August 30: “Re: Alexander Isak

“Understand Isak – deal is done!

“Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told.

“Fee will be £130m

“Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon.”

What are other sources saying about Isak to Liverpool?

As of now, Fjortoft is the only media personnel claiming that Isak to Liverpool is a done deal.

One needs to wait for other sources to back this claim before reading too much into it.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported this week that a new bid from Liverpool for Isak was imminent.

On Saturday afternoon, Tavolieri noted that a deal is likely, but nothing has been agreed yet.

Journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook have also reported that no agreement is in place between Liverpool and Newcastle for Isak at the moment.

Record Liverpool signings before Alexander Isak deal

Florian Wirtz 2025 £116m Darwin Nunez 2022 £85m Virgil van Dijk 2018 £75m Mohamed Salah 2017 £43.9m Sadio Mane 2016 £36m Andy Carroll 2011 £35m Luis Suarez 2011 £22.8m Fernando Torres 2007 £20.2m Djibril Cisse 2004 £14.5m Emile Heskey 2000 £11m
Isak next? These were the last 10 players to become Liverpool’s record signing, based on the agreements including add-ons
Liverpool Alexander Isak

