Liverpool are on the verge of securing the services of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, according to a source, who has revealed the transfer fee that the defending Premier League champions will pay the Magpies to bring the striker to Anfield.

Isak has been arguably the most talked-about player this summer, with Liverpool determined to sign the striker from Premier League rivals Newcastle even after securing a deal for Hugo Ekitike. The Reds have already agreed on personal terms with the Sweden international and have had a bid of £110million (€127m, $149m) plus add-ons for him turned down.

Newcastle have been adamant that Isak is not for sale and even released a public statement in response to the striker going public with his desire to leave St. James’ Park.

There have been reports that Newcastle officials went to meet Isak at his home, but they failed to persuade him to change his mind.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on August 22 that Liverpool were planning to make a second bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) for Isak and are waiting for Newcastle to line up a replacement before doing so, even though Newcastle privately value the former Real Sociedad star at £150m (€173m, $203m).

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle to sign a replacement for Isak before making their second offer.

Newcastle have announced the signing of Nick Woltemade from Vfb Stuttgart, with multiple journalists claiming that the Germany international striker is Isak’s replacement.

There was speculation this week that Liverpool have made a new bid for Isak, and European football expert and former Premier League forward, Jan Aage Fjortoft, has now revealed that the Reds have agreed on a deal with Newcastle for the striker.

The former Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Norway international has claimed that Newcastle have accepted a bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) instead of holding out for £150m (€173m, $203m).

Fjortoft wrote on X at 12:26pm on August 30: “Re: Alexander Isak

“Understand Isak – deal is done!

“Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told.

“Fee will be £130m

“Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon.”

What are other sources saying about Isak to Liverpool?

As of now, Fjortoft is the only media personnel claiming that Isak to Liverpool is a done deal.

One needs to wait for other sources to back this claim before reading too much into it.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported this week that a new bid from Liverpool for Isak was imminent.

On Saturday afternoon, Tavolieri noted that a deal is likely, but nothing has been agreed yet.

🔴🦅 #NUFC and #LFC now in advanced talks for Alexander Isak! 🤝 As explained from Friday night to Saturday, the Reds have made an offer likely to convince the Magpies management. 🇸🇪 Sunday expected to be the day of the announcement of a full agreement. ⏳ Matter of time. https://t.co/b4nGAW5WPK pic.twitter.com/lcxfqMTaDp — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 30, 2025

Journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook have also reported that no agreement is in place between Liverpool and Newcastle for Isak at the moment.

Isak ‘confident’ dream #LFC move will happen before Monday’s transfer deadline but no new bid as of now and as I reported last night the champions do not intend to pay anywhere near £130m. https://t.co/1e8SeNJw3h — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 30, 2025

As of Saturday morning, Liverpool sources insist there is no agreement in place yet for Alexander Isak. If a deal gets done, the expectation is it will be for below £130m or not at all. Isak remains optimistic of a move to Anfield before the window shuts.🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/N42OqM3Tjy — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 30, 2025

