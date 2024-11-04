Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah both have to decide their futures

Virgil van Dijk will not be joining Bayern Munich next summer, according to a respected German journalist, while a pundit has told Liverpool they simply have to tie Mo Salah down to fresh terms.

Liverpool have allowed three of their most important players to enter the final year of their respective contracts. As things stand, Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold could all run down their deals before leaving Anfield on free transfers, if they so wished.

While this is somewhat excused by Liverpool having to appoint a new head coach and sporting director recently, it clearly puts the club in a precarious position.

Major sides in both Europe and Saudi Arabia are keeping tabs on the trio in case they signal a desire to secure a free transfer next summer.

Van Dijk has been tentatively linked with European heavyweights such as Bayern and Real Madrid, while the Saudis are known to be keen on landing him.

But top German reporter Christian Falk has quashed speculation the centre-back might head to Bayern in what would be a statement transfer.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Falk wrote: ‘Sorry about Virgil van Dijk. I’m a big fan of him but he’s too old for Bayern Munich at the moment, as they’re trying to construct a very complex defence with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

‘They need fast players, which is why they sold Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United. I think Virgil van Dijk doesn’t have this speed and kind of defending for this really high back four.

‘I’m really sorry about this, as I’d love to see him in the Bundesliga, but at this point, I think Bayern Munich would be the only club in the Bundesliga that could afford his wages (and where he’d like to go), so I see no future for him in the German top-flight.

‘He’s a player who could fit perfectly for many clubs in Italy’s Serie A, but the door is closed for him in Germany.’

Van Dijk appears the most likely out of Liverpool’s key trio to pen a new contract and stay, as he has confirmed that renewal talks have started.

Salah can star for Liverpool into mid-30s – Richards

Salah’s future, though, hangs in the balance. The electric forward has loved his time on Merseyside and would happily continue at Liverpool, though he is also tempted to become the new poster boy of the Saudi Pro League.

After scoring in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, Salah sent a cryptic message about his future, saying: ‘No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like’.

Match of the Day’s Micah Richards has sung Salah’s praises and urged Liverpool to keep hold of the winger.

“There’s been talk about contracts and whether he’s going to renew or not – they have got to sign him,” he said.

“It’s imperative to give him a two year deal at the end of the season. He’ll be 33 in the summer, it’ll take him to 35.

“He doesn’t have to play well to score big goals and have big moments. That is the difference between a very good player and a top player.”

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, appears the most likely to leave. The right-back seems to be preparing Liverpool fans for his exit, having spoken about his desire to win the Ballon d’Or and also guarantee that he reaches his full potential.

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has branded Alexander-Arnold’s switch to Real Madrid as the ‘worst-kept secret’ in football transfers at the moment.

Lawrenson expects Jude Bellingham to be playing a key role in convincing his England team-mate to leave boyhood club Liverpool and try out a new adventure with the Spanish giants.

Liverpool latest: Salah replacement, Wolves raid

Should Salah move on, then Liverpool could look to Serie A for his replacement on the right flank.

Journalist Graeme Bailey claims Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one player being monitored by Liverpool recruitment chiefs.

Liverpool have been alerted to the fact that Kvaratskhelia is in the middle of a contract stand-off with Napoli. Arne Slot’s side may face competition for him from Manchester United, though.

Another position Liverpool are looking to bolster is left-back, with Andy Robertson now 30 years old.

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Rayan Ait-Nouri has been identified as a potential successor for Robertson. As per reports over the weekend, Liverpool should be able to sign him for a reduced price, too.

Wolves are preparing themselves for Ait-Nouri’s exit as they know he would like to challenge himself at a higher level.

The Algeria star’s contract expires in June 2026, giving Liverpool a good chance of landing him.

