An incredible Liverpool attacking target could be on the move at the end of the season, with the Reds set to strike gold if they can secure his signature, while confusion reigns over the future of an Anfield star in the January window.

Liverpool continue to have serious doubts over the future of Mo Salah beyond this season, after his now infamous rant over being continually left on the bench by Arne Slot, while Cody Gakpo has not had the best of campaigns so far on the left flank either.

With all that in mind, the reigning Premier League champions are expected to address the wide positions come the summer, with January deals looking less likely as they focus on other areas of Slot’s team.

Liverpool handed huge Barcola signing boost

One player who has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield is sublime PSG winger Bradley Barcola, and a fresh report from L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi claims there is now a genuine possibility of the France international leaving the Paris giants come the end of the season.

“I think that Barcola will be a real topic next summer, to leave Paris Saint-Germain,” Tanzi revealed on Ici.

Tanzi’s logic stems from Barcola’s search for regular game time, something that has been restricted slightly since Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s arrival in January 2025.

Barcola has scored five goals and laid on three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season and has been a regular starter in the Champions League, but not so much domestically.

Capable of playing on either flank, the majority of the 23-year-old’s outings this season have come from the left, which would put immediate pressure on Gakpo, should Barcola sign.

The fact that he remains under contract until the summer of 2028 means the Reds will have to cough up a hefty sum to secure his services, with reports suggesting suitors may have to pay twice the €45million (£39m, $52.6m) PSG forked out when they signed him from Lyon in 2023.

Confusion over Chiesa future

The future of Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is very much in the news, with Liverpool journalist James Pearce dismissing Fabrizio Romano’s claim that Juventus have made contact to sign the Italian in the January transfer window.

After failing to make an impact in Arne Slot’s title-winning campaign at Anfield, the 28-year-old has at least been afforded more minutes this time around, especially in the absence of Mo Salah of late.

Indeed, Chiesa has scored two goals and added three assists so far this season but, according to Romano, that has not stopped his old club Juve making an enquiry over a return to Turin this month.

Pearce, however, has dismissed those claims, writing on X: “Liverpool have had no contact, either formal or informal, from Juventus regarding Federico Chiesa.

“The Italian forward regarded as an important member of the squad – has featured in last five matches.”

Despite what Pearce has said, though, the Italiam media still thinks Juventus will get a deal over the line this month, with both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport claiming that talks are ongoing.

Slot sack fears grow

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge fears for Arne Slot’s future after Manchester United’s sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Slot’s men sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but are a whopping 14 points behind leaders Arsenal. And while they are unbeaten in their last nine games, they have drawn their last two against Leeds and Fulham to heap pressure back on the Dutchman.

And speaking in his latest column in The Echo, Aldridge said: “Teams around us are slipping up. It’s just as well. We’re fourth but after these draws against Leeds and Fulham, it could have been a lot worse if others had got their own points on the board.

“But you look around and they’re changing managers. Chelsea sacked [Enzo] Maresca. United have sacked Amorim. They both know how important it is to get in the top four.

“They’re doing it now rather than later to have a go at getting in the top four. They are making the change before it is too late. We should be wary of both of them.

“The owners have kept faith with Arne despite our difficult season. But if we hadn’t won the league last year, it might have been different for him. He might have lost his job too.

“We’re waiting for something to change and so far it’s not happened. Hopefully something will click but it doesn’t look like anything will change drastically either.

“We’re not a club who sack managers easily. We don’t do that, we’re not United. But Arne is not daft. If he doesn’t deliver, that’s the way the game is. He knows it, we all know it.”

Chelsea threatening Guehi move to Liverpool

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is reported to asked his new club to make top Liverpool centre-back target Marc Guehi one of his first signings at Stamford Bridge, in a potentially huge blow to the Reds.

Rosenior was appointed as Enzo Maresca’s successor on Tuesday and is keen on bringing Guehi back to west London from Crystal Palace, although our sources have confirmed that any deal is far from straightforward.

As our insider Dean Jones reported recently, Manchester City are also now in the mix for Guehi, especially after Pep Guardiola lost both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injury.

And, with an Etihad switch potentially unfolding, that has once again spurred the Reds into action as a counter bid could be on the cards.

Our sources also reveal that while Palace have been determined to retain his services until the season’s end, a £35m offer will ultimately just be too good to turn down with just five months of the England star’s contract left to run.

It just remains to be seen which club can strike a deal first.