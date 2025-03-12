Liverpool are reported to be hot on the trail of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk as fears mounted the Reds captain will exit as a free agent and with the player seen holding talks with the president of a European super-power immediately after their Champions League exit.

The Reds are enjoying a memorable season under the guidance of Arne Slot, having moved a dominant 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League over the weekend and looking well on course to pick up only their second English league crown in the last 35 years. Liverpool can also collect the first piece of silverware of the Dutchman’s reign this Sunday, when they take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

However, Slot will need to pick his dejected players up off the floor after they suffered a disappointing exit to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night, having let slip a 1-0 lead from the first leg. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma proved the hero for Luis Enrique’s side, saving two penalty kicks from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones as the French side won the penalty shootout 4-1 after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

In the wake of that loss, more alarming reports have emerged over the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk – all of who are out of contract at Anfield this summer.

Now, according to Bild journalist and their head of football, Christian Falk, Liverpool are prepping for the possible exit of their captain by targeting a move for Schlotterbeck.

He posted on X: ‘Liverpool have Nico Schlotterbeck (25, contract til 2017) of Dortmund on their list.

‘Schlotterbeck could be the successor of Virgil van Dijk (33).

‘The centre-back has a salary of €5m per year. Dortmund want to give him a new contract.’

Referencing that €5m a year, that equates to some £81,000 a week – a salary that the Reds would certainly be able to better were they were to make their move.

Van Dijk seen holding talks with PSG chief

Speculation that Van Dijk could move on to pastures new increased in the wake of Liverpool’s Champions League exit at the hands of PSG on Tuesday night.

And the mood of Liverpool supporters will not have been helped by images of the 33-year-old deep in conversation with Paris Saint-Germain’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos in the immediate aftermath of the game and just outside the changing rooms at Anfield.

While those pictures do not confirm a move to Paris is in the air, the fact their captain can join another side as a free agent in just 111 days will likely not sit too well with them.

From a Liverpool point of view, though, we understand there remains optimism that their captain will agree a new deal, with journalist Ben Jacobs explaining to us how sporting director Richard Hughes is using data to help determine how long a deal to offer their captain.

As for Van Dijk, he did not comment on his future, instead offering his opinion on what he felt was an unfortunate defeat for the Reds.

“It was a very intense great game of football, I think to be part of it as well,” Van Dijk told Amazon Prime Video. “It was totally there for Liverpool and what we showed in Paris and unfortunately we’re out on penalties and that is the reality.

“I think in the first half we created dangerous moments and they have the quality as well, and then it comes down to penalties.

“It’s part of football, I said to the guys, obviously, you can be disappointed because we’re out of the competition, but chin up and get ready for the next challenge, a beautiful one on the weekend.”

Van Dijk added: “I think we were pretty good today as well, and you want to go as far as possible, but we knew when we drew PSG, it was going to be very difficult. We saw in Paris when we struggled but we won, and today we saw a very good Liverpool side but we’re out of the competition.

“Today from the first second and then extra time, when fatigue kicks in for both sides, it becomes more open but especially regular time, we showed a very good game. We can speak about the game for ages but we’re out of the competition; that is the reality.”

Meanwhile, Reds supporters will also have been left alarmed by the sight of Salah in tears at the end of the game, with the Egyptian left visibly upset by their shootout exit.

Given he is also a free agent on July 1, together with the sizeable nods he has made about it being his final season, new reports that he too ‘has agreed a move’ away will only exacerbate fears that the sands of time are slipping away for Salah on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, a fresh update from Florian Plettenberg has shed light on which way Alexander-Arnold is leaning amid Real Madrid’s ongoing pursuit of the right-back, with the 26-year-old their top target this summer bar none.

While Liverpool still hope to convince their out-of-contract trio to stay, it’s claimed Arne Slot is planning wholesale changes at Anfield this summer and is ready to add five names to a growing eight player exit list this summer.

On the incoming front, reports from Portugal claim the Reds have powered into the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with the Sporting star’s thoughts on a move to Anfield, and why he will happily reject Man Utd, now coming to light.

