Double Liverpool deal explodes into life as ‘formal bid’ submitted for shock target and Man Utd battle underway

Liverpool have begun taking the necessary steps to finally end their defensive midfield search, having launched an offer for left-field target Wataru Endo and also joined Manchester United in the chase for a second star.

Liverpool are in need of two more midfielders this summer even after the arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. This is because they have allowed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to both head to Saudi Arabia, as the pair have joined Al Ittihad and Al Ettifaq respectively.

Mac Allister operated in the No.6 role in the Premier League opener against Chelsea, and while he did a good job, that is not his preferred position.

Jurgen Klopp’s side attempted to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. However, they were beaten to both transfers by Chelsea, as the Blues have spent a whopping £173million to take them both to West London.

Those moves have forced Liverpool to consider other options. According to Fabrizio Romano and Dutch source AD, they have joined Man Utd in the hunt for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Liverpool have made contact with Fiorentina to find out how much the Moroccan might cost.

That is despite journalist Alfredo Pedulla claiming earlier on Wednesday that Amrabat has rejected the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern as he only wants to join Man Utd.

Now, in another twist, Romano has revealed that Endo is the player Liverpool hope to bring in alongside Amrabat.

Liverpool want Bundesliga and Serie A stars

Endo is an experienced player, having won 50 caps for the Japan national team and captained German side Stuttgart since 2021.

Romano states that Liverpool have made a ‘formal bid’ to sign Endo, 30, on a permanent deal. It is not yet clear how much the prospective transfer is worth, though transfermarkt value Endo at just €6.5m (£5.5m).

What is promising for Liverpool is that Endo ‘wants to make the move’ as it would be the biggest opportunity of his career so far. Before Stuttgart, he has represented clubs in his native Japan and in Belgium.

Romano ends his tweet by labelling the swoop a ‘surprising’ one from Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

While Liverpool supporters will be happy that Schmadtke is taking concrete steps to replace Fabinho and Henderson, they will be rather underwhelmed at the calibre of player being pursued.

Endo might be a great voice in the dressing room, but he is not on the level of other targets that have been mentioned such as Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Although, Schmadtke can redeem Liverpool’s rather stressful summer by making Amrabat Klopp’s new No.6 and then signing Endo as a backup.

