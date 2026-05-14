Liverpool manager Arne Slot could lose two more key players this summer

Two key Liverpool stars are eyeing moves away from Anfield and could follow Mo Salah and Andy Robertson out the exit door, while the Reds have ‘enquired’ about a move for a key Tottenham target.

Arne Slot’s side have endured an underwhelming season and have failed to defend their Premier League title, but they are at least on track to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool, who spent close to £450million last summer, are in for another busy window, and while moves for exciting targets are being planned, they must also contend with some high-profile exits.

High-profile Alisson move expected to ‘go through’

Along with Salah, few players have played as much of a role in Liverpool’s success in recent years as goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian is widely considered to be one of the best shot stoppers in the club’s history and has won six major honours since joining in 2018.

However, with his contract expiring in summer 2027, Alisson’s future has been the subject of intense speculation, and Juventus have been plotting an ambitious move to bring him to Turin.

Now, according to a report from Caught Offside, ‘Juventus are ready to offer Alisson a three-year contract worth around €15m a year, and the Brazilian has indicated he’d accept those terms’.

A source for the outlet said: “Juventus have a strong interest in Alisson and he’s responded positively to their interest, he’s been impressed by their project.

“For now it looks like Liverpool will try to keep him but it’s possible, or even likely that he’s already made his mind up to try something different.”

Another source added: “Alisson is very tempted by Juventus. There’s also background interest from Inter Milan, but it’s quite advanced with Juve now, I’d expect that to go through.”

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Joe Gomez ‘interested’ in Liverpool exit

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could be following Alisson to Italy.

The 28-year-old doesn’t play every week for Liverpool but is a hugely important squad player, as he can slot in at centre-back or right-back when his teammates are unavailable.

The Daily Mail describe Gomez as ‘invaluable’ to Liverpool, but they report that AC Milan and Besiktas are looking to bring him in this summer.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Milan that Gomez is interested in talking to, with the report noting he ‘is understood to be particularly interested by what Milan could propose.’

Gomez turns 29 later in May and will have just a single year remaining on his contract at season’s end.

Liverpool therefore face a decision – cash in on the defender now, or risk losing him on a free transfer further down the line.

Liverpool make enquiry for Juventus star

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool have made an ‘enquiry’ for Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, which is very interesting given Juve’s pursuit of Alisson.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Di Gregorio as Roberto De Zerbi looks to bring in an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario.

However, it appears Spurs could face competition from Liverpool for the 28-year-old.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, reported in April that a potential swap deal involving Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Di Gregorio could happen.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are among the clubs who have ‘enquired’ about Di Gregorio.

The Italian publication has reported: ‘Juventus is set to undergo a change in goal, and the prime candidate for the future is Alisson Becker, who is leaving Liverpool.

‘Making his way is Michele Di Gregorio, who hasn’t fully convinced the club’s management over the past two years.

‘His destination is still unclear, but several Premier League clubs have enquired about him in the past, including Liverpool themselves.’

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