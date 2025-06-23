Two more Liverpool exits are advancing with one player undergoing a medical TODAY and another giving the greenlight to joining Serie A champions Napoli.

The headlines around Anfield of late have centred on major new signings. However, bubbling under the surface is Liverpool taking a sledgehammer to the squad that won the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid and in truth, Liverpool did not want to let their homegrown superstar go.

Elsewhere, Caoimhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford and Jarell Quansah is on the cusp of joining Bayer Leverkusen for £35m. Liverpool have successfully inserted a buy-back clause into Quansah’s deal.

Two more Reds stars are set to depart, beginning with forgotten centre-back, Nat Phillips.

The 28-year-old will forever be adored for the part he played in helping Liverpool secure Champions League qualification in the 2020/21 campaign.

Liverpool were crippled by defensive injuries at the time and along with Ozan Kabak and Rhys Williams, Phillips helped steady the ship and secure a third-placed finish on the final day.

However, Phillips has barely featured since that firefighting mission having spent the bulk of the ensuing years out on loan.

He has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield and according to both The Telegraph and Athletic, he’ll complete a permanent switch to Championship side, West Brom.

Phillips is undergoing a medical today (Monday) and barring any unforeseen late hitches, will join the Baggies.

Phillips will only net Liverpool a nominal transfer fee, unlike Darwin Nunez who has greenlit a move to Napoli…

Darwin Nunez to Napoli latest

Liverpool are ready to call time on their three-year experiment with Nunez. The Uruguayan hasn’t developed since arriving from Benfica in a then-club record deal worth £85m (add-ons included).

Nunez remains as frustrating and inconsistent as ever, though Napoli boss Antonio Conte believes he can polish the rough diamond.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Conte has successfully convinced Nunez to sign for Napoli.

With the striker’s approval banked, attention will now turn to putting a bid into Liverpool and ironing out personal terms with the player.

“Understand Darwin Nunez has given his initial green light to Napoli, open to the move after being presented Conte’s project,” wrote Romano.

“Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic.”

Liverpool rejected a £70m bid for Nunez from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January.

That price point will serve as a benchmark in negotiations with Napoli, though it seems fanciful the Serie A champions will agree to pay a sum close to that lofty amount.

Andy Robertson (Atletico Madrid) and Harvey Elliott (Brighton) are among the other Liverpool stars heavily linked with departures right now.

