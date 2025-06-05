Richard Hughes has got his way regarding two heavily-linked Liverpool transfers and both outcomes are exactly what Arne Slot wanted, according to reports.

The transfer headlines around Anfield right now are being dominated by arrivals. Jeremie Frimpong has been banked and will serve as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s successor at right-back. On the opposite side, Milos Kerkez will supersede Andy Robertson as the starter at left-back.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Kerkez and sources have told TEAMtalk a club-to-club agreement with Bournemouth is imminent.

Signing No 3 could quickly follow in the form of Florian Wirtz. The latest on the German superstar can be found here.

However, bubbling under the surface at Liverpool are the situations surrounding potential exits of vitally important players.

Attacking pair, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, have both been heavily linked with departures this summer.

Gakpo is a wanted man at Bayern Munich who are ready to funnel the funds they’d set aside for Florian Wirtz into other deals. Diaz, meanwhile, has been courted by Barcelona and Al-Nassr.

Reports in Spain recently claimed Diaz had agreed personal terms with Barcelona, though that was quickly followed to English sources pouring cold water on the chances of Liverpool cashing in.

The Times’ Paul Joyce revealed Liverpool aren’t actively looking to sell, nor do they intend to offer Diaz a contract extension.

Instead, the Reds are happy to bide their time and keep Diaz in situ for the final two years of his contract. According to CaughtOffside retaining Diaz is exactly what Slot wants.

The Reds boss under no circumstances wants Diaz sold after the Colombian produced his most productive season to date last year.

Diaz bagged 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions and his versatility saw him deployed at striker as well as on the left wing.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein brought news on Thursday of Barcelona approaching Liverpool about a Diaz deal.

Liverpool quickly sent Barca packing after informing the club they have no intention of selling. Liverpool also don’t intend to sell to Al-Nassr either despite the Saudi Arabian weighing up a colossal €85m / £71.7m bid.

Now, a fresh update from reporter Ben Jacobs has shed further light on Diaz’s situation and it makes great reading for Slot and Liverpool’s recruitment team.

“More on Luis Diaz and Barcelona’s approach,” began Jacobs on X. “No bid was made and Liverpool were decisive in stating Diaz is not for sale.

“The club wanted to send a clear message, especially after Barcelona flirted with a Diaz bid for much of last summer, but one never came.

“Understand Barcelona are now out the running. They don’t feel they can change Liverpool’s mind or place a high enough bid to alter the club’s position.

“Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards both feel Diaz provides value to the team, and the fact he has two years left on his contract rather than one makes a big difference, even though the parties are not close to a renewal.

“As a result, Liverpool have no appetite to sell Diaz and this will only change if a huge offer is placed allowing Liverpool to replace Diaz with quality.

“Al-Nassr are still intent on trying. Their tactic is to get player buy in, which isn’t in place yet, and if that comes then an approach to Liverpool will be made. Nassr are prepared to offer around €85m. No club-to-club talks have taken place yet.”

Cody Gakpo exit also repelled

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also pulled down the shutters on the idea of selling Gakpo.

Again, Gakpo is a player Slot sees no sense in selling and like Diaz, the Dutchman is coming off his best season in a Liverpool shirt.

Gakpo bagged 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions and per journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool will not entertain any offers they receive.

That is more music to the ears of Slot who Bailey stated is an ‘avid admirer’ of the 26-year-old.

Writing for Rousing The Kop, Bailey stated: “Gakpo has become a target for Bayern as they attempt to make use of the funds put aside to sign Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz.

“The German champions are understood to be looking for a player in Gakpo’s mould and rate the Dutchman highly. However, Liverpool are not expected to entertain any offers to sell.

“Gakpo is a big favourite internally at Liverpool, with sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot both known to be avid admirers of the 26-year-old.

“RTK have been told there remains a belief inside Anfield that the best is yet to come from Gakpo and they are determined to see that his best years arrive with the Reds.

“As things stand, it is understood that barring an extraordinary change of circumstance, Gakpo will not be leaving Liverpool.”

With the Gakpo avenue now closed to Bayern Munich, sources have told TEAMtalk the Bavarians are now seriously exploring a move for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.