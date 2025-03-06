Doubt has been cast on Curtis Jones’ Liverpool future amid alleged concerns manager Arne Slot doesn’t see the midfielder as a regular starter.

The England international is enjoying his best season to date at Liverpool, with the 24-year-old scoring three goals and bagging six assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Importantly, Jones has been in the Reds’ starting line-up on 20 occasions and is on course to chalk up more games in a season than he has ever done before.

But reports in Italy claim Jones – whose contract runs until 2027 – could be ‘offered by his agents’ to other teams soon if he doesn’t get more game time in the future.

InterLive claims the midfielder’s entourage is keen to make sure the Englishman is a club’s first-choice option and Inter Milan could provide him with that opportunity if Hakan Calhanoglu leaves this summer.

The report adds that Jones’ camp believes Slot doesn’t see the €40 million-rated (£33.5m, $43m) player as a first-choice starter and that could lead the Champions League contenders to pounce.

However, the Liverpool academy product is not Inter’s top target, with the Nerrazzurri reportedly placing Lazio’s Nicolo Rovella and Torino’s Samuele Ricci as their first picks to replace 31-year-old Calhanoglu.

Inter are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and could win Serie A as well as the Champions League this season.

Jones jostling with Liverpool midfielders

Competition for places in Liverpool’s midfield has been fierce this season. Ex-Feyenoord boss Slot has turned Ryan Gravenberch into a world-beater in defensive midfield, meaning that position is not up for debate.

The slightly more offensive-minded Jones has, therefore, been gunning for the starting roles of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Compared to Jones, the Hungarian has started 30 games in all competitions, scoring seven goals and notching six assists in the process.

While Argentine star Mac Allister has been in the Reds’ starting line-up on 33 occasions, with the ex-Brighton man contributing five goals and four assists.

Unless any of the aforementioned trio have a drop in form, Jones may just have to bide his time and hope he can muscle his way into the starting XI. If not, perhaps a move away from Anfield could be on the cards.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Amorim snubbed, Sesko approach

New details have emerged as to why Liverpool rejected the opportunity to appoint Ruben Amorim as the successor to Jurgen Klopp last summer.

The 40-year-0ld swapped Sporting CP for Manchester United late last year and the Reds went for Slot ahead of this season, partly because it would have cost hundreds of millions to re-equip their squad to fit Amorim’s playing style and needs.

Reports suggest Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ with RB Leipzig about signing star striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, as they try to move on Darwin Nunez.

Slot is said to see the 21-year-old as an ‘elite’ centre-forward and they may now challenge Arsenal for his signature in the coming months.

Finally, Al-Hilal reportedly won’t be able to lure Szoboszlai to the Saudi Pro League club with a £99m offer as the midfielder is happy at the Merseyside outfit.

