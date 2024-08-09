Liverpool could turn to Joao Gomes if they miss out on Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool are widely expected to seal the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad soon, but the transfer window often produces shocks and the Reds are planning for one.

Reports suggest that Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has drawn up a shortlist of four potential alternatives to the Spain international.

The current state of play is this: Spanish outlets have reported that Liverpool are preparing to trigger Zubimendi’s £51m release clause and the player is likely to accept the move to Anfield.

However, there have been suggestions that Sociedad are doing all they can to convince Zubimendi to snub the Reds and stay with them instead.

They managed to do that when Arsenal came calling for him in January so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility, although it seems unlikely.

According to The Express, Liverpool have ‘four alternatives’ to Zubimendi if the Spaniard rejects a move to Anfield.

Andre Trindade of Fluminense, who will be a familiar name to supporters due to Liverpool’s interest in him last year, is the first name on the shortlist.

The 23-year-old ranks highly in terms of passing and defensive statistics, as does Zubimendi, although his stats when it comes to winning aerial duels are inferior.

Andre is Alexis Mac Allister’s former teammate and is available for around £60m this summer. Fulham are keen to sign Andre as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, however, so the Reds will have to move quickly to bring him in.

READ MORE: Liverpool snubbed by striker after ‘talks’ as Fabrizio Romano hints at next transfer after Zubimendi

Liverpool keen on Serie A star, Man Utd target

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has also been identified as a potential alternative to Zubimendi from Liverpool.

He started both legs as eventual champions Atalanta knocked the Reds – then managed by Jurgen Klopp – out of the Europa League quarter-finals back in April.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £38m and is therefore a cheaper option than Zubimendi and Andre. He’s also thought to be open to joining a Premier League club this summer.

Hughes has excellent contacts in the Serie A and that could give Liverpool an advantage if they decide to go in for Ederson. However, Atalanta are expected to lose Teun Koopmeiners soon so will be reluctant to let him go.

Porto midfielder Alan Varela is another option. He was first linked with Liverpool in March 2023 and it’s suggested that Hughes remains keen on him.

As noted in The Express’ report, he is more attacking than Zubimendi and averages more shots per game, but only scored twice last season.

The final name who’s reportedly on Hughes’ shortlist is one with ample Premier League experience and has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks – Wolves’ Joao Gomes.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining from Flamengo for £15million 18 months ago. It’s claimed that his value has ‘at least tripled since for a player nicknamed The Pitbull’’.

Liverpool hope to complete the signing of Zubimendi in the coming days but the quartet are the names to keep an eye out for if the move doesn’t happen.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window