Liverpool are reported to have drawn up a three-man wishlist to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back next season, with stars from the Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga on their radar and with contact having already been made for one of those in a bargain deal.

The worst-kept secret in football is ‘unofficially officially’ out of the bag with several outlets and journalists this week confirming that Reds vice-captain Alexander-Arnold has agreed a five-year deal to join Real Madrid and having informed Liverpool of his final decision. That move will see the 26-year-old bring the curtain down on not just one of the longest-running transfer sagas in recent memory, but also on the player’s 20-year association with his boyhood club.

And while the move to Real Madrid will set the player up for life and earn him riches beyond his wildest dreams, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has insisted the move to the Spanish capital is not about the money or the trophies.

Nonetheless, the departure of Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool with a huge hole to fill. Having helped the club win seven major honours – and being well on their way to an eighth with this season’s Premier League title – and having played a part in 109 goals along the way, there are very few players in the world game capable of matching the 26-year-old’s output.

However, multiple reports claim the Reds have drawn up a three-man wishlist of potential options, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Oscar Mingueza of Celta Vigo and Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso all being linked with moves to Anfield.

Interest in Frimpong is nothing new. Reports earlier this week claimed Arne Slot, who alongside sporting director Richard Hughes will decide on the most suitable target, had demanded FSG meet the €40m (£33.4m, $43.4m) for the Leverkusen ‘speed demon’.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds are also ready to join the race to sign Cambiaso, with the much-heralded Italy star also chased by Manchester City this summer as a long-term heir for Kyle Walker.

However, it seems Liverpool will need to be quick to prevent the Cityzens nabbing the 25-year-old, after it was claimed he has already agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite that, Liverpool may have other ideas if reports in Spain are accurate, amid claims from Fichajes the Reds have already ‘made contact’ with Celta Vigo over a deal for Mingueza, who has a bargain €20m (£16.7m, $21.6m) release clause in his deal.

Liverpool plans for life after Alexander-Arnold as Ornstein reveals vision

Per the report, Liverpool scouts have been blown away by Mingueza’s performances this season and are impressed by his ability to cover both right-back and centre-half.

They claim they have already been ‘in contact’ with the player’s representatives to see if a move to the Premier League would interest him – and it’s reported a move could quickly come to fruition if the player gives the green light.

The former Barcelona youth prospect, capped three times by Spain, is only 25 and, about to enter his peak years, is seen as a genuine low-risk option for the Reds.

And given his signing would come at half the fees needed for either Frimpong or Cambiaso, it is said his signing is the one most favoured by Liverpool at this moment in time.

Such a signing would also allow the player to compete for the right-back slot with Conor Bradley, whereas a more expensive signing would be expected to be thrust straight into the side.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein has also already shared Liverpool’s vision for life after Alexander-Arnold, having revealed the total trust the club has in Northern Ireland international Bradley.

Writing for The Athletic in a Q&A just last week, Ornstein was asked if Liverpool would look to sign a new right-back this summer.

‘Is Bradley not the heir apparent if Alexander-Arnold leaves?’ Ornstein stated.

‘[Jarell] Quansah and [Joe] Gomez can play there too. That doesn’t rule out recruitment, but I don’t think it would be at the top of the priority list.’

That view was also shared by Henry Winter, who insisted earlier this week that life will go on for Liverpool after TAA:

‘Liverpool are very good at player development and player recruitment. Conor Bradley is still only 21, and obviously not yet in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s class, especially passing, but he showed his talent against, amongst others, Chelsea in Jan 2021 (one goal, two assists) and against Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (that tackle).

‘Bradley’s unfazed by occasion or opposition. He invariably steps up whenever stepping in for Alexander-Arnold.’

