‘Dreadful’ Liverpool have no excuses as Slot fumes at controversial moment in Man City thrashing

Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad, and despite complaints from supporters and even Gary Neville, they have been told that they have no excuses in regards to one controversial moment.

It is a game that has big ramifications for both clubs ahead of the international break. Liverpool have dropped way down to eighth in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Man City, meanwhile, are now up to second, closing the gap on the Gunners to just four points to reignite their title challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant for most of the game. Erling Haaland saw a penalty saved, but redeemed himself with a headed goal in the 29th minute.

Nico Gonzalez’s deflected goal just before halftime doubled the Cityzens’ advantage, before a brilliant goal from Jeremy Doku in the 63rd minute sealed the win. Doku was fantastic throughout the game, and was deservedly given the Player of the Match Award.

Liverpool were uncharacteristically poor, particularly in the first half, with Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane describing their performance as “dreadful” in the half-time break.

But things could have been different. Liverpool thought they had made it 1-1 through a Van Dijk header from a corner, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Andy Robertson was judged to be offside for ducking out of the way of the ball, despite not actually touching it – a decision that was approved by VAR.

Gary Neville: Arne Slot ‘right to be fuming’

The Scotsman was arguably not in the Gianluigi Donnarumma’s line of site, which led some Liverpool fans, and even Gary Neville, to argue that the goal should have stood.

“I’m not sure you know. I’m not convinced he’s ever getting near that and he’s not impeding him of his view either. I think he’s outside the line of the goalkeeper and the goalkeeper gets a clear view,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“…I think he’s right to be fuming Arne Slot.”

However, the BBC’s Football Issues correspondent Dale Johnson has explained why the goal was right to be ruled out.

“There’s no way the Liverpool disallowed goal would be overturned when an offside player has clearly ducked to allow the ball to pass into the net.

“It’s the same kind of thing as an offside player letting the ball through their legs, which is going to be disallowed.

“This isn’t about line of vision, it’s about an obvious action which could impact an opponent.”

Liverpool will be left to stew for two weeks until their next Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

But some may argue that a second consecutive league title is already out of reach.

