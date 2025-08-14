Liverpool have made some eye-catching signings this summer but are still actively working on solidifying their defence before the end of the transfer window.

In what has been the highest-spending transfer window in their history, the Premier League champions have broken their club record to sign attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen – and are still considering shattering the record again for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

But while they weigh up their next steps on that front, they are also working on deals for their defence. The full-back areas have been reinforced with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong on the right and Milos Kerkez on the left, balancing out the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold and likely upcoming departure of Kostas Tsimikas.

But work is still to be done in the middle of the backline, despite any fears over Virgil van Dijk leaving being alleviated when the captain signed a new contract in April.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, and they are yet to bring in a new centre-back.

That will change soon if they get their way. And it’s not just one centre-back that Liverpool have their eyes on, but two.

So, what will their centre-back options look like by the end of the transfer window? And who will become the regular starters and the rotation players?

Current Liverpool defenders

Three of the centre-backs who played for Liverpool last season remain at the club after Quansah’s departure.

The regular starters were Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with 37 and 30 starts respectively in the Premier League, while Joe Gomez battled injury issues and was only able to start six times on the title charge.

Liverpool also still have Rhys Williams under contract after he returned to the club following a loan spell with Morecambe in League Two last season, but given the level he dropped down to, he’s likely to be a non-factor and someone the Reds seek to move on again.

Andy Robertson has also filled in at centre-back at times throughout pre-season, but the potential departure of Tsimikas should restore him to his natural left-back role, even if he now features less because of Kerkez.

Thus, the players to dislodge at the moment in Liverpool’s centre-back group remain primarily Van Dijk and Konate, especially given Gomez’s patchy fitness record and his role as a utility defender when available anyway.

But with this in mind, Liverpool have been aware they must look to the future. Van Dijk is 34 years old now and it would be unreasonable to expect him to be his prime self week in, week out for the next two seasons.

Furthermore, Konate is in the final year of his own contract, which has led to uncertainty over his short- and long-term future.

If Liverpool can keep Konate as well as Van Dijk, they would be satisfied, but fresh competition is needed for the pair – and that’s what sporting director Richard Hughes is putting his efforts into now.

Liverpool centre-back targets

The priority centre-back target for Liverpool is Crystal Palace captain, Marc Guehi.

After entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, the England international is an even bigger commodity than ever before. After turning 25 in July, he’s preparing to reach the peak of his powers with the next club he joins.

Liverpool have opened talks with Palace to put themselves at the front of the queue, hoping to get a deal done for a reasonable price given his contract situation and his current club’s eagerness to avoid losing him for free.

Guehi would bring an assured presence to the Liverpool backline, already boasting plenty of Premier League experience and knowhow. An excellent ball-player, he would complement Van Dijk’s range of passing well or even be able to step into his shoes on the left-hand side of the centre-back pairing when the captain needs a rest.

Along with Guehi, Liverpool are simultaneously trying to sign Italian prospect, Giovanni Leoni.

The consensus now is that Liverpool want to conclude both signings, rather than classing one as an alternative to the other.

Leoni is still only 18 years old and is emerging from his first season in Serie A with Parma, where he usually played as part of a back three.

There remains a slight prospect of Liverpool changing to that system in the future, especially with how attack-minded their new full-backs are. But if Arne Slot sticks with the back-four setup that Liverpool built their success from last season, Leoni would have to adapt tactically.

At his tender age, Leoni wouldn’t be expected to be a regular starter straight away for Liverpool. He would be afforded patience to build up his experience – although the club would want to keep him around rather than loan him out.

Guehi, in contrast, would be far more likely to threaten the starting centre-backs, bringing with him a solid reputation built up over the past four seasons in the Premier League.

