Liverpool are ready to add Florian Wirtz to their midfield in what will be a club-record transfer to send shockwaves through the Premier League.

Wirtz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool, who have sent an offer worth more than €100m to his current club Bayer Leverkusen. With optimism growing ever stronger that Wirtz will be on his way, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot can start envisaging a lineup with the Germany playmaker in.

Wirtz will be a stellar addition to a Liverpool midfield that has been transformed over the past couple of years. Not too long ago it was viewed as a neglected area of their squad, but it’s been injected with a range of new inspiration.

In 2023, Liverpool bought four new midfielders, to account for the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A year later, they were eager to sign Martin Zubimendi, but they couldn’t convince him to leave Real Sociedad and may now have to line up against him next season if he joins Arsenal.

With Wirtz, Liverpool have pivoted to a different type of midfielder, so what will that area of their squad look like next season?

The starters (so far)

Over the course of his title-winning debut season at the helm, Slot has usually sent Liverpool out in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with two holding midfielders and one more advanced.

There wasn’t much change in terms of the preferred starters. In the double-pivot roles, Ryan Gravenberch started 37 league games and Alexis Mac Allister started 30.

Gravenberch’s rise to prominence in his second season at the club was a welcome boost after the collapse of the Zubimendi move.

The Netherlands international will be suspended at the start of the 2025-26 season after getting a red card on the final day, but he would be expected to muscle his way back into the side once available again.

Alongside him, Mac Allister made a more instant impact after joining in the same summer two years ago.

Slot left him out for the last game of the season to ensure the Argentina international is ready for pre-season, ahead of what should be another busy campaign for the former Brighton star.

The point of difference this time around should be the inclusion of Wirtz in the attacking midfield role.

While Liverpool’s potential new recruit is a versatile attacking talent, the no.10 role seems to be where he would fit in most naturally to this Liverpool system.

Under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, Wirtz has generally operated as one of two attacking midfielders behind a main striker, but at Liverpool he would be part of the trio playing in support of the centre-forward.

The backups

The biggest potential casualty of the addition of Wirtz would be Dominik Szoboszlai, the costliest of Liverpool’s quadruple midfield recruitment drive from two years ago.

Some critics have argued that Szoboszlai needs to add more goals and assists from the no.10 position, whereas his backers believe the work rate he brings to the role is just as important.

Like for like, though, he might be relegated to being the backup for Wirtz in the attacking midfield position – unless Slot decides to use the Hungary international in a wider role like he used to occupy earlier in his career with Red Bull Salzburg.

The other midfielders to have made appearances in 2024-25 for Liverpool were Curtis Jones (46), Wataru Endo (32), Harvey Elliott (28), Tyler Morton (5), Trey Nyoni (5) and James McConnell (4).

There could be doubts about some of those who haven’t started much this season, as well as some of the younger players who might need loan moves to help their development.

Endo was rarely trusted for anything other than seeing out games by Slot, so there might be room for Liverpool to revisit the defensive-midfield area as one to bring a reinforcement in for.

Elliott, meanwhile, wants to stay at Liverpool but has interest building from elsewhere. Even if he stays, that could be to play as a winger rather than in midfield.

Jones, now 24 years old, seems to have earned his place in Slot’s rotations. With Trent Alexander-Arnold on his way out, Jones will become Liverpool’s most senior academy graduate from next season.

The targets

Wirtz might not be the only midfielder to arrive at Anfield if Liverpool can make their dreams reality.

They have other areas of their squad to focus on next, such as both full-back positions. Jeremie Frimpong could follow him in from Leverkusen on the right, while Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez could be their solution on the left.

But if there is room for a new midfielder, Liverpool will be looking at a more defensive option who could phase Endo out further, for example.

They have been linked with Angelo Stiller from Stuttgart, a player who has been likened to Germany legend Toni Kroos and wouldn’t come cheap. Someone else who has been mentioned is Mikel Jauregizar from Athletic Club.

TEAMtalk has also revealed their admiration for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who would also be an expensive purchase and unlikely to be someone to settle for the bench.

Liverpool would consider a move for Wharton as someone who could help them dictate play, but it would start giving Slot headaches about who starts and who goes on the bench.

If they want to continue with the Gravenberch and Mac Allister partnership at the base of their midfield, Liverpool would be wise to look out for a less-established option who would be willing to work their way into the side over the long-term.

Dream Liverpool midfield depth next season