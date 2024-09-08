Dream Liverpool signing in tatters as Romano confirms Real Madrid star has no intention of leaving

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the current situation regarding Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from Liverpool and other top European sides.

It’s no secret that Liverpool were in the market for a new holding midfielder this summer, but they were unable to land any of their targets in that position.

The Reds went all in to try and sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, but the 25-year-old ultimately decided to stay put in Spain instead.

Arne Slot has instead utilised Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch at the base of Liverpool’s midfield and to great success so far. The Reds have won all three of their opening league matches without conceding a single goal.

However, Liverpool will likely still be on the lookout for another option in midfield as they look to bolster their options in that department.

It’s no secret that Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Tchouameni as they did try and sign the Frenchman prior to his move to Real Madrid in 2022.

Since his arrival in Spain, the 24-year-old has started in 5o of Real Madrid’s 80 La Liga games and while he is a popular player at Real Madrid, the speculation surrounding his long-term future has failed to go away.

Along with Liverpool, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the 24-year-old in recent months. However, going off Romano’s latest comments, it doesn’t seem as if Tchouameni plans on leaving Real Madrid any time soon.

Real Madrid plan to keep Tchouameni

The Frenchman has started in all four of Real Madrid’s La Liga matches so far this season and according to Romano, the club plans on keeping him, despite the constant links to clubs in the Premier League.

“We saw these rumours in England and we keep receiving many questions on Tchouameni because the summer transfer window just closed. Many people raised rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal, Tchouameni in 2025,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

“I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid.

“The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.

“How he acted in the centre-back position was something really appreciated by the technical staff at Real Madrid. So it’s absolutely not even considered for Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The situation is perfect between the club and player.

“I can guarantee at the moment, despite all the rumours, we know how many clubs can appreciate a top player like Tchouameni… but in terms of concrete possibilities for him to leave Madrid – at the moment, zero.”

Given the Frenchman is still under contract until 2028 and both he and the club are happy, it seems unlikely that we will be seeing him in the Premier League any time soon.

