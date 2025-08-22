Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

What kind of starting XI will Arne Slot be fielding this season?

Liverpool are prepared to make more first-team signings before the end of the summer transfer window as they look to retain the Premier League title in 2025/26.

The Reds have already spent a lot of money in a record-breaking summer, committing around £300million on their new signings.

But they’ve also recouped just under £200million through sales, which adds to their budget and allows them to add more players to Arne Slot’s squad.

Here is how Liverpool could line up under Slot this season if they enjoy a dream end to the summer transfer window.

GK: Alisson

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2018, Alisson has been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

The Brazil international recently made his 300th appearance for the Reds, making him just the seventh goalkeeper to hit that milestone.

He has now entered the final year of his contract and Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival hints at Liverpool planning for a long-term future without the 32-year-old.

But Mamardashvili will initially have to accept a back-up role in the 2025/26 season, getting most of his game time in the domestic cup competitions.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid, Liverpool identified Frimpong as the ideal replacement for the England international.

The 23-year-old arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a £29.5million deal and his attacking qualities put him above Conor Bradley in the pecking order.

“In my opinion Jeremie and Conor are similar, but Jeremie is maybe better in one-v-ones than Conor,” Slot told reporters.

“If you play against these two, you know you have to be aware of them, so maybe Mo [Salah] gets more space. If you isolate them, it is difficult [for the opposition] as well.”

CB: Marc Guehi

Despite signing Giovanni Leoni from Italian side Parma for £26million, Liverpool remain in the market for another centre-back this summer.

Ibrahima Konate played a key role for Liverpool last season, but he has entered the final year of his contract and talks over a new deal have stalled.

Liverpool are now in talks with Crystal Palace over Guehi, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, on July 3 that the England international has already agreed on personal terms with the Reds.

Palace are willing to sell this summer for around £45million in order to avoid losing their captain on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Arne Slot with Marc Guéhi before the Community Shield 👀 pic.twitter.com/iPcfJBTFOY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 13, 2025

CB: Virgil van Dijk

While Liverpool have been completing a defensive overhaul this summer, Van Dijk remains the one constant in their back four.

The 34-year-old enjoyed yet another stellar season at Liverpool in 2024/25, cementing his status as the best centre-back in Europe.

He reportedly had offers to leave Anfield on a free transfer but ultimately signed a new two-year contract worth at least £350,000-per-week.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Having joined Liverpool from Bournemouth in a £40million deal, Kerkez has now replaced Andy Robertson as the first-choice left-back at Anfield.

The 21-year-old was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for 2024/25 but will still benefit from working alongside Robertson.

“I had a conversation with my brothers and we always say that, also for me personally, Robbo is the best left-back that played in the Premier League, for me, and my brothers agree on that also,” he said.

“So, to come and to be next to such a player who has so much experience, played so many years on a high level, won the Champions League and everything, it’s important for me.”

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

After failing to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer, Liverpool decided to move Gravenberch into a deeper-lying midfield position.

The Netherlands international excelled in his new role throughout 2024/25 and picked up the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

He missed Liverpool’s 2025/26 season opener against Bournemouth through suspension and they looked vulnerable in his absence, throwing away a 2-0 lead before ultimately winning 4-2 with two late goals.

That Gravenberch turn 🤤 pic.twitter.com/RCFV9dnkHI — Premier League (@premierleague) January 8, 2025

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister has formed a brilliant partnership with Gravenberch and his qualities on and off the ball make him one of the first names on Slot’s teamsheet.

“I don’t think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game,” the manager said when asked about the Argentina international.

“Maybe the few times he didn’t play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn’t play. (He’s a) very important player, (has) game intelligence (and is) so comfortable on the ball.

“But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

“He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but (with) a tenacity without the ball.”

CM: Florian Wirtz

Wirtz became the first nine-figure signing in Liverpool’s history after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth an initial £100million.

The final fee could reach £116million with add-ons, potentially making him the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

With the Germany international taking up his preferred position in the No.10 role, Dominik Szoboszlai is the most likely midfielder to lose his place in the starting XI when everyone is available.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Salah produced arguably his best-ever season at Liverpool in 2024/25, scoring 34 goals and providing 23 assists from 52 appearances across all competitions.

He was rewarded with a pay rise and a new two-year contract, which keeps him at Anfield until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 33-year-old Egypt international shows no signs of slowing down, although he will miss a few games this season due to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah on the opening day. Again. 👑 pic.twitter.com/cUmvGqMIz8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2025

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak netted 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United in 2024/25, including the winning goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

But TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news on July 24 that he wants to leave Newcastle and join Liverpool.

The Reds have since submitted a bid of £110million plus add-ons and it was rejected by Newcastle, who value the 25-year-old striker at £150million.

Liverpool are yet to return with another proposal but they remain interested and a move could still happen before the transfer window shuts.

LW: Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool fought off competition from Newcastle United to sign Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth an initial £69million and £10million in add-ons.

The 23-year-old has made a brilliant start to his Liverpool career, scoring against Crystal Palace on his debut before registering a goal and an assist against Bournemouth.

But if the Reds sign Isak this summer, he can move out to the left-hand side to accommodate the Sweden international through the middle.

“I mean, I do what the coach asks me to do, but yeah, I like to do everything,” he said. “I can’t define myself only as a striker [who likes] to finish: I like to play, I like to be in the game, in the collective part of play [and] create also.

“So, I can do both – I can play alone and I like to play also with another striker and I think that’s what makes me versatile and you know now in football, you need to adapt.”

READ MORE: Liverpool loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from Anfield