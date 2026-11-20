Thierry Henry has revealed he has been seriously impressed by Liverpool target Rayan, putting the Bournemouth ace in an elite bracket of players that also includes Michael Olise.

Liverpool identified Olise as an ideal successor for Mohamed Salah over the summer, but their hopes were quickly dashed by Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants see Olise as a pivotal part of their team and want to tie him down to a lucrative new contract rather than agree any sale.

This season, Andoni Iraola has used players such as Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz on the right flank.

However, all of those wingers would rather operate on the left. If Liverpool want to get back to winning Premier League and Champions League titles, then they could do with landing an elite, specialist right winger.

Iraola dreams of reuniting with his former Bournemouth star Rayan, as the Brazilian has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League this year.

During an appearance on French podcast Kampo, Henry namechecked Rayan while discussing the attackers who excite him the most.

“Honestly, thank you, Lamine Yamal. Thank you, Michael Olise. Thank you to the lads who are coming through now and doing things we haven’t seen for a little while,” he said (via Rousing the Kop).

“They’re playing in this era, alongside these guys.

“I’ll be honest with you, earlier you asked me a very pertinent question about how I would have coached myself. But I’ve had my time, I did what I had to do.

“Now, though, I really enjoy watching them, analysing what they do.

“Rayan has that too. Desire Doue, from time to time, has those moments where you go, ‘Ooh, wow.’

“It’s not just them. Mind you, here I’m talking about the very best of the best. And at the very top for me right now, Ousmane [Dembele] is there too.”

We revealed in March that Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid have all shortlisted Rayan as a future winger target.

Those elite clubs were all dazzled by the 20-year-old’s ability to immediately make his mark on the Premier League.

And in July, sources confirmed to us that Liverpool had made an enquiry to gauge whether it might be possible to land Rayan from Bournemouth.

Liverpool want £130m Bournemouth star Rayan

The deal will be a hugely expensive one, as we understand he has a £130m release clause in his contract that becomes active next summer.

The fact the nine-cap Brazilian international has a good relationship with Iraola could aid talks with Liverpool.

However, Rayan admitted recently that he has a strong affinity for Liverpool’s rivals, Man Utd.

“I have always supported Man United. Really… because of Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told ESPN Brasil.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Liverpool and United are both expressing interest in an Italian defender.