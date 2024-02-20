Liverpool in dreamland as elite Leverkusen star reveals he’d love to follow Xabi Alonso to Anfield

Liverpool must be considered the favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal after the 23-year-old made a big hint about a move to Anfield.

Frimpong, who can either operate as a right-back or right wing-back, was in great form last season. He established himself as one of the deadliest wing-backs in Europe by notching nine goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions. Much to the delight of the Leverkusen faithful, Frimpong has been even better this term.

The wide man is thriving under tactical mastermind Xabi Alonso, having managed nine goals and 10 assists in just 28 games so far.

That includes league goals against RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich, with Leverkusen building up an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and putting huge pressure on Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso’s side are in a strong position to win an historic treble, too. They are among the favourites to lift both the German Cup and Europa League.

The Leverkusen hierarchy, alongside the club’s fans, will be loving what the team is doing after having spent so long playing second fiddle to Bayern. The only trouble is that Europe’s biggest and best clubs are circling for their most valuable assets.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has recently been scouted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, while the Reds have also made Alonso their No 1 target to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have expressed interest in defender Piero Hincapie, while fellow centre-half Edmond Tapsoba has emerged on Man Utd’s shortlist of potential signings to bolster their backline.

There is good reason to suggest Frimpong will be one of the first players to depart Leverkusen this summer, as Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal are all monitoring his situation.

Jeremie Frimpong greenlights Liverpool transfer

The Netherlands star has now made a big hint about where he wants to go, should he be given the choice of several Premier League clubs.

During a recent interview with Dutch source Ziggo Sport (via Soccer News), Frimpong was asked about Liverpool’s interest in particular. He handed both Man Utd and Arsenal a major blow by responding: “Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring?”

While Frimpong does not actually name Alonso as being a factor in his decision, it is clear that the coach’s next move will play a role in where the 23-year-old ends up.

After all, Alonso has developed a system which relies heavily on his wing-backs getting forward, a move which has seen Frimpong thrive.

Should Alonso reject approaches from Bayern and Real Madrid and opt to join Liverpool, then Frimpong will likely push to reunite with him on Merseyside.

Of course, Man Utd and Arsenal will attempt to get involved and sign Frimpong themselves. But even with Klopp departing, Liverpool are in a strong position for the future after creating a whole new midfield last summer, which should entice Frimpong.

Frimpong could be the perfect summer signing for Liverpool, too. His arrival would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to finally move into midfield on a permanent basis.

