Liverpool drop asking price for Newcastle, Aston Villa target as new French star eyed by Hughes

It could be one in, one out at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly willing to accept a lower fee for Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Joe Gomez than previously thought, while the Reds are interested in a new France star.

Gomez proved to be a particularly useful player for Liverpool last season, making 51 appearances in all competitions and playing as a centre-half, right-back, left-back and even in defensive midfield. The versatile star shone at left-back in the absence of Andy Robertson, despite rarely playing there before.

Jurgen Klopp loved Gomez and heaped praise on him several times last season. But the defender did not feature in Arne Slot’s squad for Liverpool’s first game of the new campaign – which ended in a 2-0 away win at Ipswich Town – as several clubs are battling to sign him.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Fulham have all been credited with interest in Gomez in recent weeks.

Newcastle are most interested in snapping the Englishman up after failing with a fourth bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Newcastle previously agreed a deal with Liverpool which would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield for £75m and Gomez head in the opposite direction for £45m.

But CaughtOffside now claim that Liverpool have dropped their asking price for Gomez to between €35-40m (£29.8-34m).

It would be a surprising move from Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes if this suggestion is true. Gomez is a solid Premier League defender when fit, while Liverpool have full control of his future as his contract runs for another three years.

Liverpool transfers: Joe Gomez out, Adrien Truffert in?

News of Gomez’s reduced price tag will please Newcastle, who are likely to ramp up their pursuit of the 27-year-old as they look to beat Villa, Chelsea, Bayern and Fulham to his signature.

Meanwhile, French newspaper L’Equipe reveal that Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in monitoring Adrien Truffert, who currently plays for Rennes.

Truffert enjoyed a good 2023-24 campaign, registering two goals and seven assists in 43 games from left-back, and he also made five appearances for France as they reached the Olympic Games gold medal match.

Thierry Henry’s side ultimately lost in the final to Spain, but Truffert’s exciting performances have caught the attention of Liverpool, Man Utd and Wolves.

Liverpool chief Hughes sees the 22-year-old as a potential successor to Robertson at left-back. Robertson has been an incredible player for Liverpool since joining in 2017, but injuries are starting to affect him more and more.

Hughes is preparing for life after Robertson by identifying younger left-backs who love getting forward, with Truffert a great option.

Liverpool will need to pay a significant fee to get Rennes to sell the Belgium-born ace, however, as they are hoping to keep him on their books for at least another season.

West Ham United were quoted at £15m when making contact for Truffert last summer, but the full-back’s value has risen since then.

