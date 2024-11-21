Liverpool have offered a pretty telling hint that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk could depart Anfield at the end of the current campaign with a big indicator arriving in their official club calendar – while the Real Madrid target has been told he is no longer regarded as the best right-back in the Premier League by one observer.

All three players fall out of contract at Anfield at the end of the current campaign and are eligible to sign pre-contract agreements overseas from January 1 – now just 41 days away. The trio have all played significant roles in Liverpool‘s success in recent years and the fact that three of their most influential players all see their deals expire on the same day has left the Reds in a perilous situation.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, while Salah is wanted by at least two sides in the Saudi Pro-League.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has indicated his preference though to stay and TEAMtalk sources recently stated a deal is close to extending the Ducthman’s arrangement.

However, while Liverpool’s official 2025 calendar has included all three players on it, they have only been selected across the first four months of the year.

And in the words of several newspapers, including the Daily Mirror, that has seen ‘doubts grow’ over the future of all three stars at Anfield.

Alisson Becker opens up the calendar, taking the January slot, though the Brazilian goalkeeper has also been linked with the Anfield exit door owing to the summer arrival of Georgian stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Andy Robertson (May), Federico Chiesa (June), Dominik Szoboszlai (July), Alexis Mac Allister (August), Cody Gakpo (September), Luis Diaz (October), Darwin Nunez (November) and Joe Gomez (December) complete the list.

DON’T MISS

❇️ Arne Slot to sanction shock sale of Liverpool hero, with £30m replacement set to arrive

❇️ Romano reveals Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold ‘obsession’ as Liverpool play ace card in contract talks

What have Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk said on their futures?

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid been in ‘constant contact’ with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage as they look to persuade him to move to Madrid.

However, we’ve been informed his priority remains with Liverpool and in recent days, reports of a record offer being put on the table give the Reds belief their vice-captain will stay.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following a routine win over Bournemouth at Anfield earlier this season.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Salah, meanwhile, has been a little more cryptic and certainly less forthcoming when it comes to determining his future.

Since making his now infamous “as you know this is my last year here” comment on Sky Sports following the win at Manchester United on September 1, the player has only gone public with once on his future since.

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there is only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.”

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like,” he wrote on Instagram.

Van Dijk has made clear his desires a little more clear, stating: “I can say discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know what happens in the future. My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well.

“But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see.”

Latest Liverpool news: Tchouameni truths emerge / Trent no longer the best

Alexander-Arnold may be much adored by Liverpool and their supporters but former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna claims the player is not even the best right-back in the Premier League any more – instead giving that accolade to Chelsea star Malo Gusto.

In quotes carried by Mega Dice, Sagna was asked to pick the best right-back this season and he noted: “At the minute, I really like Malo Gusto at Chelsea! I think he has the potential to become the best right-back in the Premier League. He’s been excellent this season. Gusto is so energetic. He’s good one-on-one; he’s dynamic. His decision-making regarding defensive and offensive positioning is really good.”

Gusto’s displays have caught the eye of William Gallas, who commented: “I think he’s one to watch. I’ve been watching him since he was at Lyon. He’s doing well with Chelsea, and he’s still young.

“You can rely on him to do the job. Of course, there are other great right-backs in the Premier League, players that have been in the game for a long time, but at the moment, he’s one of the best in the league.”

Meanwhile, James Pearce has given his honest take on speculation linking Liverpool with a move to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni in the January window.

The trusted reporter has also given a strong insight into what to expect from the Reds heading into the winter window.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim the Reds are ready to pay an over-inflated fee to beat both Bayern Munich and Tottenham to the signing of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The Japan star, formerly of Real Madrid, has put in some impressive displays since moving across LaLiga and has been earmarked by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Salah if the Egyptian is to leave.

And finally, Liverpool have reportedly ‘intensified their efforts’ to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki as the Reds look to capitalise on the French club’s financial nightmare.

Which of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk will stay at Anfield?