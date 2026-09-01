Liverpool have allowed two men to leave on deadline day

Liverpool have allowed two players to depart in quick succession on deadline day, with one’s exit coming after 149 games with the Anfield outfit.

The Reds are making late moves on deadline day, with a pair of players departing. Having already seen Curtis Jones sold to Inter Milan and Stefan Bacjetic back to Celta Vigo, Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson leave on free transfers, and three players under the age of 23 loaned out, there’s more to come.

Indeed, the late-window exits are also on loan, with Harvey Elliott among them.

It’s been confirmed that the midfielder has joined Valencia on a season-long loan, with no option to be bought at the end of it.

It follows a spell at Aston Villa last season which would have seen Elliott become a permanent Villa player after a small amount of appearances, which Unai Emery made sure he didn’t make as he quickly realised the midfielder wasn’t going to be right for him.

It was reported prior to the confirmation of the move to Valencia that the Spanish club wanted Liverpool to cover half of Elliott’s wages.

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Keyrol Figueroa joins Port Vale on loan

The loan exit of striker Keyrol Figueroa was confirmed prior to Elliott’s departure.

It’s believed Liverpool want the 20-year-old to gain first-team experience in order to aid his development.

The once-capped Honduras international is yet to play for the Reds’ senior side, but has scored 13 goals for their under-21s.

Port Vale manager Jon Brady said of his loan coup: “Keyrol comes from an outstanding football environment at Liverpool and has a really exciting attacking profile.

“He’s quick, direct and dynamic, with a real desire to threaten defenders and play on the front foot.

“He has the strength and technical ability to receive the ball under pressure and link play, while also having the pace and athleticism to run in behind, attack space and cause problems with his movement.”