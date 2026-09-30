Dutch media heavily critical of ‘uncomfortable’ Liverpool star who is becoming a real problem for Iraola

Liverpool Andoni Iraola will be concerned by the form of Netherlands star Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is facing arguably the toughest period of his Liverpool career and a real battle to convince Andoni Iraola he has what it takes to star in his midfield, while the Dutchman’s form while on duty for the Netherlands this week has also come in for some stinging criticism.

The 24-year-old star was arguably one of the biggest winners from the Arne Slot era at Anfield, with the player dropped into a more defensive-minded role from the one he had previously been utilised in by Jurgen Klopp – the man who brought him to the club from Bayern Munich.

And while Gravenberch looked revelationary during that first season under Slot as the Reds waltzed to the Premier League title, his form, like so many of his teammates, appeared to desert him during a difficult 2025/26 campaign that resulted in a poor fifth-placed finish and FSG deciding to put in place a new management structure.

But just a few games into Iraola’s reign, some serious questions are now starting to be raised.

Gravenberch was axed from the Liverpool midfield for the clashes against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Bournemouth, managing just a nine-minute cameo against the Cherries.

And with Iraola clearly regarding Alexis Mac Allister as the better foil for Dominik Szoboszlai in the engine room, Gravenberch faces a real battle to convince the Spaniard he is worthy of a first-team place.

Sadly for the former Ajax academy graduate, the break for international football and a series of Nations League matches has failed to provide much relief, with the player coming in for some stinging criticism from his national media and former star-turned-pundit Ruud Gullit…

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Dutch media unhappy at Ryan Gravenberch

While a new era for the Netherlands has started brightly under Xavi Hernandez, with four points from their opening two Nations League games, the struggles of Gravenberch in midfield have been a topic of hot conversation in his homeland.

After being selected alongside former Man City man Tijjani Reijnders in the 2-1 win over Serbia, the Liverpool man came in for some bruising criticism for his performance in the game.

“Gravenberch isn’t comfortable, and neither is Reijnders,” Gullit said during an appearance on Rondo, as relayed by Voetbal Primeur.

“It just doesn’t click. In principle, he is the best, and he has shown that. But he isn’t playing at the required level. And neither is Reijnders. It looks like they can’t play football together.”

The Dutch media weren’t much kinder, either.

Dropping a stinging 5/5/10 rating, VoetbalPrimeur stated: “Gravenberch has lost his starting place at Liverpool, and he doesn’t seem to be in his best form for the Dutch national team either.

“The former Ajax player did try, but played a bit timidly and was nowhere near as dominant as we know him to be. Too little came from the attacking midfielders.”

Another publication, Voetbalzone, were even more scathing, dropping a 5/10 rating on Gravenberch, though Reijnders was criticised more heavily with an ugly 4.5, branding both players as having ‘little involvement in the game’.

The next few games should tell fans all they need to know about Gravenberch and whether he can become a mainstay in the side under Iraola.

Meanwhile, the Reds have once again been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott after sources revealed how the Reds have now learned a clear pathway to his signing.

In other news, we can also exclusively reveal that Liverpool are emerging as the favourites to land an extraordinary Uruguayan wing talent for a stunning fee.