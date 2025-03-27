Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly told an Ajax youngster to stay with the Dutch giants rather than join him at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag swapped Ajax for the Red Devils in the summer of 2022, and during his turbulent reign, he led them to Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs – before being sacked last October.

Ten Hag had a habit of signing some of his former charges while at Man Utd, including Andre Onana, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, and, most infamously, Antony.

Now, Ajax winger Amourricho van Axel Dongen, who was inching towards becoming a free agent in 2023, has claimed Ten Hag spoke to him about United links.

He told Ziggo Sport, via SoccerNews.nl: “That was the manager (Ten Hag) who had brought me to the first team. Of course he heard about the situation. He called me and I was in the cinema. I suddenly see a missed call from Ten Hag. I think: why is he calling me? Then we spoke and I explained the situation to him.”

Soccer News adds that the chance of a United move was presented but Ten Hag put the brakes on that.

Van Axel Dongen added: “He told me honestly, and I appreciate that from him, ‘I worked with you, but I advise you to stay at Ajax. That’s where you can develop yourself best’. He said, ‘If you leave, I want you to come to me’. That’s what he said. Those were his own words.”

Man Utd move unlikely

While United signing Ajax players is nothing new, moving for 20-year-old Van Axel Dongen would have been a head-turning transfer.

The winger has made just four Eredivisie appearances for the Amsterdam outfit and has a meagre eight first-team outings in all competitions since his debut in the 2021/22 season.

The former Netherlands Under-18 international has spent more of his time playing for Jong Ajax, the Dutch side’s second team, so a move to United seems very farfetched.

A player who is barely playing for Ajax doesn’t have much of a chance of getting minutes at United, no matter how badly they are doing at present.

He is currently out injured with an ankle problem but if he continues to struggle for game time, an Ajax exit is on the cards.

