A Bundesliga midfielder Liverpool courted over the summer “is allowed to leave” when the January window opens, though a German source suggests another club will swoop in.

Liverpool embarked on a full-scale midfield rebuild in the off-season. Alexis Mac Allister’s move from Brighton is understood to have been presided over by former Reds sporting director, Julian Ward.

Once Jorg Schmadtke took the reins from Ward, Liverpool’s next three signings all came from Germany.

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart) and Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) joined the Anfield revolution. However, multiple outlets have subsequently claimed there’ll be a fifth midfield addition in 2024.

TEAMtalk can confirm Fluminense battler Andre is a confirmed Reds target. Elsewhere, links with a player Liverpool chased over the summer have re-emerged in recent weeks.

Kouadio Kone – better known as Manu Kone – is the man in question, with the Borussia Monchengladbach star once again emerging on Liverpool’s radar.

Indeed, BILD reporter Christian Falk recently stressed Liverpool are ;still watching’ the all-action 22-year-old.

Kone recently saw his contract with Monchengladbach automatically extended until 2026. However, despite the new deal, news via Sky Germany claims Kone is primed to leave the club in 2024.

Kone greenlight for 2024 exit… but not to Liverpool

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, tweeted that ‘despite the extension, Kone is allowed to leave Monchengladbach in the winter.’

Kone reportedly intends to ‘take the next step’ in his career by next summer at the latest. A mid-season move in January could materialise before then.

Plettenberg reported a transfer fee in the region of €40m-€45m will be enough to seal a deal. That roughly equates to £34.7m-£39.1m.

However, despite Liverpool potentially targeting a fifth midfielder next year, Plettenberg claimed the Reds are not in the frame.

The reporter added ‘Liverpool is currently not a topic. No talks/negotiations with [Liverpool]’.

Instead, it’s Bundesliga kings Bayern Munich who could raid Monchengladbach.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have placed Kone on their transfer shortlist and it could be the Bavarians who give the midfielder the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

If Bayern do forge ahead with an attempt to sign Kone in January, all eyes will be on whether Liverpool stay dormant.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Liverpool learn chances of explosive Sheikh Jassim buy-out as source reveals all on Man Utd takeover failure