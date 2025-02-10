Liverpool will reportedly sanction the departure of Mo Salah from Anfield at the first opportunity if he fails to sign a new contract at Anfield and with new details revealing how close he is to the exit door and with the confirmation of an approach from Saudi Arabia now coming to light.

The talismanic star has proved one of the best buys in the Merseysiders’ rich history, contributing a whopping 237 goals in 383 appearances for Liverpool since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017. Having shattered a whole manner of records in that time and now sitting fourth on their all-time top goalscorers list, there is arguably no more influential star in the club’s recent success, which saw them win seven major honours under previous boss Jurgen Klopp.

While they did crash out of the FA Cup on Sunday, with Salah absent from the matchday squad, Liverpool are very much alive in the chase for three other major honours this season, having won through to the Carabao Cup final and enjoying a healthy six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Seven wins in eight Champions League group games also showcased why they are the favourites to triumph once again in Europe’s premier club competition.

However, with Salah’s contract due to expire at the season’s end, speculation that this will be his eighth and final campaign as a Liverpool player has been growing louder by the week.

And with the player doing little to play down those claims, an update on Football Insider now claims Salah – alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – are still no nearer agreeing new terms with the Reds and there is now a very plausible fear growing that all three will walk away as free agents at the season’s end.

Those claims follow reports in Givemesport which confirm Salah has indeed been the subject of a lucrative offer from ‘Saudi dealmakers’ who have underlined their determination to bring the Egyptian to the Saudi Pro-League as soon as possible and amid suggestions they have even asked Liverpool about the prospect of bringing forward his transfer before his contract expiry date of June 30.

As a result, the report claims FSG have responded favourably to Salah leaving Anfield at the start of June, rather than at the end of the month. That’s after FIFA recently approved its member federations to open an exceptional transfer window spanning the first 10 days of June to allow teams to register new players before the Club World Cup begins.

And with Salah’s main suitors, Al-Hilal, one of those set to participate in the competition, it’s reported Liverpool will reluctantly give Salah their early blessing to leave before the official expiration of his Anfield deal.

That update comes after reports last month suggesting Al-Hilal were prepared to pay Salah a whopping £65m over two years to play for them.

Claims of Salah, Liverpool agreement dismissed

To add to Liverpool’s concerns, strong portions of the Egyptian media are now of the belief that Salah will indeed quit Merseyside at the season’s end.

Indeed, a report on Roya News claims officials in the country acted with surprise at reports last week suggesting both Salah and Van Dijk had already agreed new deals at Anfield, though with an announcement delayed by Liverpool’s wish not to then turn the heat on to Alexander-Arnold as a result.

And the outlet suggests that sources close to Salah have denied any formal agreement, even accusing Liverpool of leaking the news to distract from their lack of new signings during the transfer window.

While claims and counterclaim have surfaced around Salah in recent weeks, we understand that Liverpool are not yet ready to give up on persuading the star to sign a new deal, though as time ticks along, those fears of his exit are ringing ever louder for the Reds.

Salah himself has not been shy in coming forwards to discuss his renewal in the media, though it has now been several weeks since the player provided an update on his situation when he last spoke in late November.

“We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.

“I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years.

“There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Jota’s Arsenal link; Van Dijk replacement eyed

As well as Salah, Liverpool are also in growing danger of losing Van Dijk this summer with his deal expiring at exactly the same time as the Egyptian’s.

To that end, reports on Sunday revealed Barcelona were ready to make space in their squad to recruit the towering Dutchman by allowing one of their prized assets to move on.

And while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the skipper’s contract situation, the Reds have been linked with a move for a face familiar to Slot as Van Dijk’s replacement.

Meanwhile, it could be all change in the Liverpool attack this summer. That’s after Diogo Jota was surprisingly been linked with a move to Arsenal amid claims the Portuguese is one of three forwards Arne Slot is prepared to let leave this summer.

