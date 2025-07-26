Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Alexander Isak to Anfield this summer, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe making a startling revelation about talks over the striker’s contract, while pundit Steve Nicol has shared his concerns about the Swedish star.

The situation of Isak at Newcastle has evolved rapidly since TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively broke the story on Thursday that the striker wants to leave St. James’ Park. Isak wants to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League champions also keen on a deal for the 25-year-old Sweden international despite securing the services of Hugo Ekitike this week.

It will not be a cheap deal, though, as Liverpool, who made an enquiry for Isak before they moved for Ekitike, will have to pay £150m [€171m, $201m] for Isak, according to The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

Liverpool are ‘readying a British club record offer’ for Isak, according to Hope, who believes that Isak will join Liverpool despite PIF-owned Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal being ready to pay him £600,000 per week with bonuses on top.

With Isak’s heart set on a move to Liverpool, manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have received yet another boost, with Newcastle manager Howe admitting that no talks over a new contract have taken place.

Isak, who is not part of Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia, has been at the Premier League club since 2022 and is under contract until the summer of 2028.

The Independent quotes Howe as saying about Isak: “Of course, there’s things going on behind the scenes.

“He will be aware he’s in the news every day, and I’m sure that’s not easy for anyone in that situation.

“Conversations that happen between Alex and the club or Alex and myself will stay private for obvious reasons. We do share a really good relationship with him.

“He’s been magnificent for us since he’s joined. He’s very popular in the dressing room and we’d love him to continue his journey at Newcastle.”

Howe added: “As far as I’m aware, I don’t think there are any contract talks taking place at the moment. That’ll be for a later date potentially.

“I think for now, with the situation as it is and the state of the window, in the sense that it’s hurtling towards the end of the window very quickly from our perspective, there’s still so much that could happen.”

Steve Nicol questions Alexander Isak to Liverpool logic

Liverpool legend Nicol is a fan of Isak, but the ESPN FC pundit has questioned where the striker would fit in at Anfield.

The pundit has noted that it will not be easy for Slot to play Slot and Ekitike together, with Mohamed Salah being guaranteed a place on the right side of the attack.

Nicol told ESPN FC: “How does this figure into the front line? Salah has to play wide right, are you going to play Ekitike and Isak? I guess you could do that.

“That would be my only concern I think, to have the problem is going to be a great one, but at the same time, be careful what you wish for because if you’re going to upset the applecart, you’re going to make people unhappy.

“Sometimes you’re better staying away. So, I’m kind of 50/50 on this.”

Nicol has also shared his concern at the timing of Isak putting in a transfer request at Newcastle.

The pundit said: “I find that a little strange. If Isak was really that desperate to get away, there was absolutely no way on this earth that Liverpool wouldn’t be trying to talk to Isak.

“They would be talking to him, whether it’s behind closed doors, someone making a phone call.

“That’s what I find strange, it’s taken until Ekitike actually signs for Liverpool, for Isak to turn around and demand to be going. That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

