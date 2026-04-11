Liverpool linked manager WON’T join due to ‘burnt bridges’ as Reds star ‘agrees’ to join rivals

One of the managers Liverpool have on their list of potential Arne Slot successors will not be heading to Anfield, while a club icon has agreed verbally to join one of their Premier League rivals.

The Reds picked up a valuable three points when beating Fulham 2-0 at Anfield earlier today, strengthening their hand in the race for Champions League qualification.

But while Liverpool won’t make a decision on Slot’s future until the end of the season, there is no getting away from the fact that a largely disappointing campaign has put pressure on the head coach.

Liverpool have ‘burnt bridges’ with Prem boss

We confirmed on Friday that Slot is confident he will remain in charge next season, despite sections of the fanbase wanting him to be sacked.

The likes of James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano have also insisted that Slot retains the backing of FSG, even though Liverpool’s campaign has been very disappointing.

But the availability of Xabi Alonso, who has admirers at Liverpool, does cast a shadow and adds to the pressure on the Dutch coach.

However, other names have been linked with a move to the Anfield dugout, including, perhaps surprisingly, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Reports suggest though that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is a more likely Slot successor than the Magpies man.

As per The i Paper, Liverpool previously looked into hiring highly rated English coach Howe following confirmation that Jurgen Klopp would leave at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

But that move is now unlikely. The report reads: ‘Eddie Howe – whose future is less certain than it was at the start of the year – was considered for the job when Jurgen Klopp’s departure was signposted two years ago, but bridges have been burned on that score by the elongated and damaging pursuit of Alexander Isak 12 months ago.’

We confirmed on April 1 that Howe is fighting for his future at St James’ Park, as Newcastle are refusing to guarantee that he will remain in charge next season.

Instead of moving for Howe, Liverpool are more likely to pursue Bournemouth tactician Andoni Iraola. Read why ,HERE.

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Andy Robertson verbally agrees Tottenham move

Meanwhile, the big transfer news of the day was undoubtedly about Andy Robertson.

The 32-year-old left-back, whose contract expires at the season’s end, has verbally agreed to join Tottenham in the summer, providing they avoid relegation.

Tottenham held talks for Robertson during the January transfer window as they attempted to bolster their options at left-back. Liverpool were open to the move if they could bring Kostas Tsimikas back from his underwhelming loan spell at Roma.

However, Liverpool failed to agree Tsimikas’ return with Roma, which saw Robertson stay put.

Liverpool announced on Thursday that their legendary Scotsman will depart Anfield when his contract expires. The likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli have all registered their interest in snapping up Robertson on a free transfer.

But Spurs appear to have won the race for his services.

On X, respected reporter Romano broke the news: ‘Tottenham have a verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson in June 2026, all terms in place.

‘Nothing signed/sealed yet as staying in Premier League will be a key factor ahead of proceeding. Robertson, ready to pick #THFC project if relegation battle has positive outcome.’

The news comes after top journalist David Ornstein revealed that Spurs are leading the race for Robertson’s signature.

New ‘possible successor’ to Mo Salah revealed

In other news, journalist Christian Falk has dismissed suggestions that Mo Salah could be joining Bayern Munich this summer.

However, interestingly, Falk has revealed that Liverpool have identified Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure as a ‘possible successor’ to the Egyptian talisman.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international has notched two goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this term and looks set to get even better as he gains experience.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the youngster, who has been hailed for his ‘extreme speed.

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