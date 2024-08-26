Eddie Howe has spoken out on Anthony Gordon's future at Newcastle

Newcastle star Anthony Gordon is a confirmed target for Liverpool and Magpies boss Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled out a late move for the winger.

The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle from the Reds’ local rivals Everton, had the best campaign of his career last term and is a vital cog in Howe’s squad.

Gordon notched an impressive 12 goals and 11 assists last season and was deservedly rewarded with a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad by Gareth Southgate.

The winger helped the Magpies clinch a point against Bournemouth on Sunday, scoring an equaliser in the 76th minute.

Gordon’s performances have caught the attention of Liverpool, who are looking to bring in a long-term replacement for top talisman Mo Salah.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even booked for the pair but the Magpies were ultimately able to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead, so the deal was shelved.

READ MORE: Mo Salah stance on sensational Chelsea return revealed as Saudi clubs circle for Liverpool hero

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon hasn’t gone away, however, and as we have previously reported, the winger was a boyhood Reds supporter and joining the Merseyside club would be a dream come true for him.

Gordon won’t submit a transfer request as he doesn’t want to tarnish his relationship with Newcastle but Liverpool could still make another move for him this summer.

Eddie Howe: ‘I’m not a fortune teller’

Howe was asked about Gordon’s future ahead of Newcastle’s clash against Bournemouth.

The manager reiterated the fact that Gordon is one of the most important players in his squad and but admitted that he can’t unequivocally rule out a late move to Liverpool.

“I’ve seen Anthony come back in a good place. Especially this past week, he had a really short training period before that first game,” Howe said, as cited by The Northern Echo.

“We put him in as he’s a difference maker, it takes the younger players less time to get up to speed but I think this week he has looked back to his best.”

“I have been in the game too long to make those statements [on whether Gordon could join Liverpool].

“What I will say is from my part and the club’s part we will do everything we can to keep our best players but I am not a fortune teller.”

Howe believes that, despite Gordon’s lack of playing time for England at Euro 2024, the winger will have benefitted from the experience.

“I think that there’s two ways to look at that. The Euros will have been an incredible experience for him. The first time that he will have been with England for any length of time and I’m sure he’ll have learned, seen and experienced a lot from that.

“Sometimes, we all have this vision of the fairytale ending, you go in and help win your country the tournament at the first time, but life is rarely like that.

“Anthony will have seen a lot and hopefully use that for next time that he’s involved.”

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s record signing: Chelsea, Arsenal top list; Liverpool, Man Utd playing catch up