Liverpool are ready to make a bid for Ederson, with a report in Italy also claiming interest in the Atalanta defensive midfielder from Manchester United as TEAMtalk reveals the Brazilian’s stance on a move to the Premier League.

Ederson has been on the books of Atalanta since 2022 and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A. The 25-year-old has made a total of 131 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in the process. Ederson was also a big reason why Atalanta won the Europa League last season.

The Brazil international defensive midfielder, who is under contract at Atalanta until the summer of 2027, has scored four goals and provided two assists in 41 appearances this season.

Atalanta are third in the Serie A table at the moment and could qualify for the Champions League yet again, but the Italian club are ready to sell Ederson this summer, according to TuttoAtalanta.

The report has revealed that Liverpool are among the clubs that are ‘ready to knock on’ Atalanta’s door with an offer that could reach €60million (£51m, $66.4m).

Arne Slot’s side, who are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment, have a very strong and dynamic midfield unit.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have done well this season, but Liverpool seemingly want another body in midfield.

Man United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also said to be willing to make similar offers for Ederson, who, according to former England head coach Fabio Capello in La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2024, is “out of this world for his ability to combine running, physicality, technique and intelligence”.

Atalanta are already looking at potential replacements for Ederson, with TuttoAtalanta revealing that they are interested in a summer deal for Tino Anjorin.

The 23-year-old English midfielder came through the Chelsea youth system, and after loan spells at Lokomotiv Moscow, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth, joined Empoli on a permanent deal in the summer of 2024.

Ederson ready to move to Premier League – sources

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, revealed interest from Man Utd and Manchester City in Ederson back in February 2025.

Galetti has disclosed that Liverpool had asked for information on the Brazil international defensive midfielder.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Ederson ‘desires to play in the Premier League but does not have a preferred destination in terms of a specific club’.

TEAMtalk has also been told that the Brazilian wants ‘to leap into a competition he loves and would like to play in soon’.

