TEAMtalk understands that two potential blockbuster deals involving Eduardo Camavinga and Alexis Mac Allister should not be ruled out this summer, with intermediaries working on a deal that could see both midfielders switch between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Liverpool have long admired Camavinga, and sources indicate the Frenchman’s camp are actively assessing his options ahead of the window. The Reds’ interest is historic, but has intensified as they look to refine their midfield balance.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are planning a reshuffle in the centre of the park. Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni remain central to their long-term vision, but the Spanish giants are exploring ways to complement that core with different profiles.

While Camavinga remains highly rated at the Bernabeu, there is a feeling internally that additional variety is needed, particularly with the club pushing to land Manchester City’s Rodri, a move TEAMtalk has previously confirmed.

Real are also targeting another midfielder alongside Rodri, with Enzo Fernandez, Vitinha and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister amongst those under consideration.

We understand that Madrid have done significant background work on Mac Allister and believe he could bring qualities reminiscent of Luka Modric – not just in playing style, but also in leadership and personality.

The club’s hierarchy feel those traits have been missing both on and off the pitch and see Mac Allister as an ideal cultural fit, similar to Rodri.

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Liverpool ‘love’ Real Madrid star with double deal possible

With interest on both sides, intermediaries are now working to explore what could become a high-profile exchange.

While a straight swap deal would be complicated due to financial fair play regulations, sources suggest the situation could still evolve into both players moving in opposite directions.

Mac Allister’s situation at Liverpool adds another layer of intrigue. The Argentine has just two years remaining on his current deal, and while contract talks are expected to take place, the club’s immediate priority is tying down Dominik Szoboszlai to fresh terms.

From Liverpool’s perspective, Camavinga is seen as a player who could offer a different dimension, particularly in terms of defensive stability alongside Ryan Gravenberch, an area where Mac Allister has at times been exposed this season.

A source with knowledge of the situation exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Listen, keep an eye on Camavinga and Liverpool, they love him. As a player, but also his character – they have already done a lot of background work on him.

“Likewise, the same can be said of Real and Mac Allister — he is one they have done work on, and they like everything they have heard and found out.”

With both clubs exploring midfield changes and admiration existing on either side, this is a situation that could develop rapidly and one that may yet produce one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Xabi Alonso ready to return / Serie A star eyed

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update yesterday that Xabi Alonso is ready to return to management following his dismissal at Real Madrid earlier this season, amid ‘interest’ from Liverpool.

We understand Arne Slot’s position at Anfield is under ‘review’ by club owners Fenway Sports Group, and they will not hesitate to make a change in the dugout should they deem it necessary.

In other news, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, shared yesterday that Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in Italian international right-back Marco Palestra, who is shining at Cagliari this season, on loan from Atalanta.

Sources indicate that a bid of €45million (£39.2m / $52m) would be enough to sign the 21-year-old. Newcastle are one of several other Premier League sides interested.

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