Liverpool ‘contact’ €100m ‘statement signing’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘talks’

Liverpool have made contact to bring Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid to Anfield, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals that the defending Premier League champions are in talks to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 31, 2025, that Liverpool have ‘genuine interest’ in Camavinga, who is a midfielder by trade but can also play as a left-back. Sources told us at the time that the France international ‘loves’ Real Madrid and is not looking to leave in the middle of the season.

Liverpool ‘contacts’ for Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool, though, have maintained their interest in Camavinga, according to CaughtOffSide, which has reported Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old, too.

The report has claimed that Camavinga could cost €80-100million (up to £86.6m, $118.5m) in the summer of 2026 and would be ‘another statement signing’ for Liverpool, who secured the services of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, among others, in the summer of 2025.

One source told CaughtOffSide: “It would take crazy money for Real Madrid to sell Camavinga.

“Let’s see what happens, but even if Liverpool try to break the bank for him it might not be enough.”

Another source told the same news outlet: “There have been some initial contacts, but the message is a resounding ‘no’, not for any price.”

Fichajes has claimed that Liverpool are willing to offer €70m (£60.6m, $83m) for Camavinga, who has had injury problems this season and has been able to make only seven starts in LaLiga and just three starts in the Champions League for Los Blancos so far this season.

Liverpool ‘in talks’ with Jeremy Jacquet

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are in talks with Jeremy Jacquet over a 2026 summer move.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Jacquet is keen on a move to Chelsea, despite being aware that Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs also interested in securing his services.

Chelsea are ready to meet Rennes’ demands for Jacquet, who will stay at the French club for the rest of the season as part of any deal.

Transfer guru Romano has claimed that Liverpool are still trying to convince the defender to turn down the chance to move to Chelsea and join Arne Slot’s side instead.

Romano wrote on X at 3:07pm on January 31, 2026: “The battle for Jeremy Jacquet remains very much ongoing at this stage.

“Understand Liverpool and Chelsea are both in talks with Rennes and player’s camp for the defender.

“Bayern unlikely. Jacquet would only join in July 2026, as Rennes want.”

No Liverpool exit for Curtis Jones

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool will not send Curtis Jones to Inter Milan in the winter transfer window.

We understand that Inter held talks with Jones’ camp, with the midfielder intrigued by the prospect of playing for the Italian giants.

However, Liverpool have made it clear that they will not sell Jones or send him out on loan for the rest of the season.

The plan for Jones is to stay at Anfield and be part of manager Arne Slot’s side for the rest of the season.