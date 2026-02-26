Liverpool launch spectacular €100m bid for elite Real Madrid star despite Arsenal ‘hijack’ claims – report

Liverpool have ‘put €100million (£87m / $118m) on the table’ for Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report, with the Real Madrid star’s thoughts on a move to England having been revealed amid talk of an Arsenal hijack.

Camavinga was heavily linked with Liverpool throughout 2021 after emerging as one of Rennes’ best-ever academy products. However, the Reds were beaten to the signing by Real Madrid, who paid €31m to sign Camavinga in August 2021.

The midfielder has gone on to make 210 appearances for Madrid, helping them win two Champions Leagues, two LaLiga titles and one Copa del Rey, among other trophies.

Not only is Camavinga a classy, top-quality midfield operator, he has also proven his versatility for Madrid by starring at left-back previously.

But Camavinga has consistently been linked with a stunning move to the Premier League, and those rumours persist.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Liverpool have made an ‘unbeatable’ €100m offer to finally land the France international.

Liverpool are allegedly ‘making a strong move’ for Camavinga after identifying him as a ‘perfect’ addition to ‘energise their midfield with experience, intensity and growth potential’.

This bid is supposedly ‘hard for Madrid to ignore’, given the fact it would fund a big summer arrival at the Bernabeu.

The decision ‘is not easy’ for Madrid, however, as they rate Camavinga extremely highly.

The report claims that moving to the Premier League ‘represents an attractive challenge’ for the 23-year-old. The ‘pace, intensity and prominence’ of the league are all ‘enticing’ for the player, though he is also very happy at Madrid.

It was claimed in January that Liverpool could seal Camavinga’s signing for €92m (£80m / $109m) after Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to offload four players.

On February 1, reports in the Spanish press suggested Arsenal could hijack Liverpool’s swoop for Camavinga by submitting a bid of their own.

Sources confirmed to us on December 30 that Liverpool hold genuine interest in Camavinga and have held contact with his camp.

But a source said Camavinga ‘loves Madrid’ and is fully focused on the Spanish giants currently.

Romano discusses Camavinga to Man Utd

On Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano discussed Camavinga potentially joining Manchester United.

“I also saw someone saying Camavinga would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro,” he said.

“Yes, but these are fantastic players and Real Madrid, I don’t think they have any intention to change their plans in midfield.

“They have eventually to add the player in midfield at Real Madrid, not to let the player go.

“So, at this stage, this is the reality, then still long time before the summer.

“If something happens with Tchouameni, with Camavinga, and I think also with Real Madrid, incomings in midfield, we will, for sure, let you know.”

