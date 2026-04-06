Liverpool have been given fresh hope that they can sign long-term target Eduardo Camavinga, with Real Madrid now reportedly open to a sale after growing frustrated by the Frenchman’s inconsistent form.

The 23-year-old is considered one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders on his day, but has played under Los Blancos’ interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa criticised Camavinga for making a mistake in Real Madrid’s costly 2-1 defeat to Mallorca on Saturday, a result which leaves the club seven points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga table.

Camavinga lost the player he was marking for Mallorca’s first goal, and while Arbeloa didn’t name him in a furious post-match interview, he was certainly assigning blame to the midfielder.

“On a play where we had the numerical advantage, a lapse in concentration cost us a goal,” the Madrid boss said. “You lose your marker, you don’t track him, and you pay the price.”

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Real Madrid are now open to selling Camavinga this summer.

The report suggests the LaLiga giants are increasingly frustrated at the youngster’s lack of progression, and a ‘strong offer’ could tempt them into a sale. This news will put Liverpool, and potentially Manchester United, on alert.

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Liverpool ‘very attentive’ to Real Madrid star’s situation

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, shared in an update in March how intermediaries working on behalf of Camavinga have begun sounding out moves away from Real Madrid, briefing clubs that he will be available for transfer.

We understand that Liverpool are in a strong position to sign the midfielder, though along with them, Man Utd and Chelsea have also been spoken to.

The Reds are long-term admirers of the midfielder and remain what sources have described as ‘very attentive to his situation’.

However, Camavinga is only willing to join a club that will be competing in the Champions League next season – something that is not currently guaranteed at Anfield.

Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League table and are therefore on track for qualification as things stand, but with their form inconsistent and Everton and Brentford both close behind, they could still miss out, as pressure on Arne Slot ramps up.

But should the Reds have a positive end to the campaign and Real Madrid place Camavinga on the market, then the Merseysiders will be at the front of the queue for his signature.

Latest Liverpool news: Monaco star wanted / Arne Slot pressure heightens

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier today how Liverpool and Man United are both seriously considering moves for Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

The 22-year-old has been superb for the French side this season, and scouts from the Red Devils were in attendance to watch him in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday.

In other news, we revealed yesterday that Liverpool have brought forward an end-of-season review into Arne Slot’s performance as pressure builds on their manager.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not afraid to take action if they feel a change is required, and they already know who they want to replace the Dutchman.

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