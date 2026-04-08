Liverpool plot sensational Real Madrid swap deal as Gerrard tips double signing

The chances of Liverpool and Real Madrid completing a stunning swap deal have increased, while Steven Gerrard has named the two elite wingers he would love FSG to sign.

Liverpool had a record-breaking summer transfer window last year, spending over £440million to sign top stars such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni. They broke the British transfer record twice, first on Wirtz, and then again on Isak.

In January, the Reds agreed an early deal for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet to join this summer. However, FSG will have to greenlight more spending ahead of next season.

Liverpool need at least one new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, in addition to a central midfielder, another centre-back and a left-back. Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga could be the solution to their midfield search…

Liverpool, Real Madrid swap planned

Intermediaries are working on a spectacular deal that would see Camavinga join Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister head to Madrid, we can reveal.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Camavinga, and the fact his camp is assessing transfer options has put FSG on red alert.

With Madrid tracking midfielders such as Mac Allister, Rodri, Vitinha and Enzo Fernandez, Camavinga could be pushed in Liverpool’s direction.

Sources state that Camavinga and Mac Allister swapping places should not be ruled out.

We understand Madrid have completed significant background work on the Argentine, viewing him as a player who shares similar qualities with Bernabeu icon Luka Modric.

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Gerrard wants Anfield reunion

Liverpool legend Gerrard has suggested the Reds should look into re-signing Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz, while also singing the praises of his team-mate, Michael Olise.

After Diaz and Olise shone during Bayern’s Champions League win over Madrid, Gerrard said of the latter: “When you are a full-back playing up against a winger, they normally have a weak side and you show them one way or another, depending what foot they are.

“The problem with him is he can go both ways, his right foot is just as strong as his left. You really want to show him on his right foot because that’s probably his weaker side, but you see some of the assists he’s getting, some of the finishes with his right foot.

“If you leave him in one-versus-one situations, you are in major trouble.”

When asked if he would sign Olise for Liverpool, Gerrard responded: “All day long.

“But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern? A big club, challenging for the big honours, and they are probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we have seen for a while.

“He is about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer. He looks like a really happy kid, settled, to me, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

“But, yes, would I love him at Liverpool. And you know what, I wouldn’t mind Diaz back as well. I’m missing him, I’m missing him.”

New Serie A target revealed

We can confirm that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on Italy right-back Marco Palestra, who is on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta.

Liverpool are closely monitoring Palestra’s development as they weigh up a potential addition at right-back, amid concerns over Frimpong and Conor Bradley’s injury records.

Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Palestra, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all informed on his situation, too.

We understand Atalanta will hold out for at least €45m (£39m) before selling the 21-year-old.

Atalanta would love to integrate Palestra into their first team, but the riches of Premier League clubs might put them under pressure.