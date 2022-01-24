Liverpool have vowed to wait as long as it takes to sign an unhappy Real Madrid star Jurgen Klopp sought to buy last summer, per a report.

Following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG, speculation swirled as to who Liverpool would replenish their midfield ranks with. But when all was said and done, Liverpool kept their transfer powder dry. Instead, they opted to rely on those already on the books, and have given greater chances to the likes of Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are not content to stand idly by forever.

Citing the Spanish press, they reveal Liverpool are eyeing up Real Madrid sensation, Eduardo Camavinga.

The 19-year-old midfielder is known for his tough tackling, interceptions and relentless running. In other words, he is the perfect fit for a Jurgen Klopp midfield.

They outlet states Liverpool attempted to sign the Frenchman from Rennes last summer. However, they were beaten to the punch by Real Madrid who secured a deal potentially rising to £34.4m.

Camavinga labouring in Madrid as Liverpool wait

But since moving to the Bernabeu, Camavinga has struggled to penetrate the first-team. Indeed, he has just five league starts to his name this year, and was hauled off at half-time on two occasions.

The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are pillars of Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Breaking into that midfield has proved difficult, and Camavinga is reportedly unhappy with his lack of minutes thus far.

Liverpool therefore sense an opportunity to sign a player who could be the long-term answer in midfield.

They are aware Real are reluctant to sell so quickly after forging a deal. However, they are deemed ready to ‘wait as long as it takes’ for the player they clearly rate very highly.

While a move this window is almost certainly a non-starter, Camavinga links with Liverpool could well resurface next summer and beyond.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told that only one player has the necessary qualities to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield, should the Egyptian end up departing this summer.

The talismanic forward’s deal expires in summer 2023 and talks over an extension are yet to bear fruit. Indeed, Salah recently spoke out over his current situation at Liverpool.

The attacker is said to be asking for £400,000 in weekly wages to sign another contract on Merseyside. That figure would make him the club’s highest paid player ever by a considerable margin.

But with new terms yet to be agreed, talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has given the thumbs up to one player who has been touted as a suitable replacement.

“I actually thought, if we lost Mo Salah, who could we logically go after?” the boyhood Reds fan asked.

“Well, the lad [Jarrod] Bowen at West Ham ticks all those boxes. He’s tenacious, he chases everything and is decent technically, but not extraordinary.

“I keep thinking who would fit into that Liverpool frontline because Klopp loves those kinds of players in wide areas, who will chase and hassle players. He does all the ugly things for his team, and will always get chances.”

