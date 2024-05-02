A host of players might follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool

As many as eight Liverpool players might leave this summer as the Anfield club plans a gigantic rebuild to help new manager Arne Slot succeed, according to reports.

Slot will arrive at Liverpool at the end of the season to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will take a break from the game after winning a host of trophies while on Merseyside. Slot will inherit a hugely exciting squad, as Liverpool have signed top players including Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent transfer windows.

Although, Liverpool could still do with bolstering several positions this summer, including central defence, central midfield and up front.

Recent reports have suggested that Slot is spying a double raid on Feyenoord, whom he will leave this summer. In order to improve Liverpool’s centre-back ranks, Slot hopes to land Slovakia international David Hancko. The 26-year-old will likely jump at the chance to join as he is a boyhood Liverpool fan.

The Dutch coach is also aiming to sign Hancko’s midfield team-mate Quinten Timber, the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

While Hancko and Quinten Timber could follow Slot to Anfield, a large group of players might depart the club alongside Klopp.

As per the Liverpool Echo, as many as eight stars are facing very uncertain futures. The first three who will leave are Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian.

They will all move on free transfers as Liverpool will allow their contracts to expire on June 30.

Liverpool transfers: Huge group of players might leave

The next player to leave will likely be goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is eager to become a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

Celtic are long-term admirers of him, though they will struggle to meet Liverpool’s £20million asking price. Instead, Kelleher might sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers if Jose Sa leaves Molineux.

The report adds that Liverpool’s resolve will be ‘tested’ over Luis Diaz, as Paris Saint-Germain as eyeing him as they prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe.

Diaz’s father has also spoken about wanting his son to play for a major Spanish club, which has resulted in links with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, could be deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ by Slot as Joe Gomez has emerged as the better backup option for Andy Robertson.

Fellow defender Nat Phillips might finally leave on a permanent basis after a host of loan spells away from Liverpool.

There is also Sepp van den Berg, whose value is at an all-time high amid a great loan spell at Mainz.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez have also been linked with exits. However, Salah is now poised to remain at Liverpool for at least another season, while Slot will give Nunez a chance to impress him next season.

Calvin Ramsay may have endured tough loans at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, though he is still viewed as a good prospect for the future.

Two more youngsters, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton, are likely to receive offers. But they are highly rated at Liverpool and it would be a surprise if they were let go permanently.

