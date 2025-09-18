The agent for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has dived into summer speculation suggesting his client could have joined Liverpool – but Arne Slot has been left with another headache amid strong claims Hugo Ekitike ‘wouldn’t have joined the Reds’ had he known Alexander Isak was signing.

The Merseysiders were this summer’s headline acts across the transfer window, lavishing some £440m on an array of new world-class additions to reinforce Arne Slot’s squad. And while Liverpool did manage to offload several unwanted players of their own, the champions’ new-look side already look like the team to beat this season.

With five wins out of five so far, Liverpool certainly look menacing and with Isak and Ekitike both bolstering their attack, Slot’s options are the envy of many.

However, with French football journalist Julien Laurens now claiming Ekitike would not have signed had he known Isak would also arrive, Slot may be faced with an issue over how to keep the Frenchman happy.

Ekitike started on the bench on Wednesday night as the Reds overcame Atletico 3-2 in the Champions League, with the Swede’s performance drawing wholesome praise and with our analysis of all his best moments highlighting his brilliance.

When asked if Ekitike would have joined the Reds if Isak was already there, Laurens told BBC Radio Five Live: “I really don’t think so, no. He signed after a first approach from Liverpool to Newcastle for Isak, when they closed the door.”

Laurens added: “That was before Isak went on strike and stopped training with them and then Liverpool reverted to Ekitike, who was on his way to Newcastle because he was supposed to be the replacement, or to play together if nobody came for Isak.

“We knew that as soon as Isak was fit that the one to be dropped was Ekitike. It was just very clear. Can they play together? Of course they can. You could play Ekitike from the start but off the left, but that’s not really his position.

“It was just one of Ekitike and Isak [in the team] and it was never going to be Ekitike over Isak if Isak was fit.”

With Slot now left with the somewhat enviable dilemma of keeping both players happy, the agent of another striker linked with Liverpool this summer, Alvarez, has spoken out to explain how a move to Anfield was never on the cards for his client…

Slot can handle Ekitike as Alvarez agent reveals Liverpool truths

Perhaps anticipating the tough selection battle that lied ahead were he to move to Anfield, Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, insists a return to the Premier League was never on the cards for his client.

“There were no official offers from Liverpool to sign Julian last season, and everything that has been said in this regard is false,” Hidalgo told Erem News.

“Last summer there were no offers because Atletico de Madrid didn’t want to sell the player, so negotiations didn’t take place.”

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has also emphatically stated that he always planned to keep the former Manchester City marksman at the Metropolitano Stadium and has also categorically ruled out a future sale too.

“Julian Alvarez is a player of Atletico de Madrid. He’s very happy here, he is our player and he will remain our player. He was raised at Atletico Madrid and he will die at Atletico Madrid,” Cerezo told reporters.

In the meantime, Slot will only need to focus on how best to keep Ekitike happy amid Laurens’ revelation.

Speaking after Wednesday’s win, the Reds manager insisted both players would be afforded plenty of opportunities over the course of the season.

“We have two great number nines and we’re going to use both of them throughout their career here,” he told TNT Sports.

Certainly, with the games coming thick and fast and with the Reds actively chasing glory on four fronts, chances will be available to both players.

And in Slot, the Reds have one of the best man-managers in the game, who will do all in his power to ensure Ekitike – who looks likely to be second pick given a choice between the two – remains happy.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but for now, Liverpool fans can enjoy the fact they have two of the world’s best strikers to pick from to play up front.

