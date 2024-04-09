Elite forward reveals why he rejected staggering Liverpool transfer; star’s valuation now 33 times greater

Liverpool were once on the cusp of signing current Real Madrid winger Rodrygo for just £2.6m, and why the move fell through has been divulged by the player.

Rodrygo, 23, has seen his influence at the Bernabeu grow year on year ever since his arrival from Brazilian side Santos back in 2019.

Real Madrid committed to a package worth a reported €45m, though news of a failed Liverpool deal worth a far smaller sum has emerged.

In an interview with the Guardian, Rodrygo – who’s won 22 caps for Brazil – revealed he came within a whisker of moving to Anfield in 2017. That was two years before Real Madrid swooped.

Furthermore, the Guardian revealed the bargain transfer Liverpool almost had when noting the Reds were in line to pay just €3m for Rodrygo who was aged 16 at the time.

Fast forward to the present day and online outlet Transfermarkt value Rodrygo at an even €100m.

As such, Liverpool could’ve signed a player for €97m less than he’d go on to be worth and aged just 23, Rodrygo’s value may well continue to rise.

Rodrygo explains Liverpool snub

Explaining what led to his switch to Merseyside collapsing, Rodrygo suggested he felt he had unfinished business with boyhood club Santos.

“We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to,” said the winger. “I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good.

“The pathway [Liverpool] promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder.

“I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

Rodrygo would have added another potent option on the flanks at a time when Liverpool had both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on their books.

As such, Liverpool’s fabled forward line that also included Roberto Firmino during the bulk of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure could’ve been even stronger.

Alas, Rodrygo remained with Santos until 2019 before joining Real Madrid. Since arriving in Spain, Rodrygo has won nine major trophies including two LaLiga titles and a Champions League.

