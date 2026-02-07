Elite winger ‘destined’ to join Liverpool in blockbuster move as €100m deal beckons

James Pearce has confirmed Liverpool will push to sign a top-class new winger in the summer transfer window, with Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande among four options being firmly considered.

Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5million last summer, which helped them to regain crucial transfer funds after splashing out on the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Cody Gakpo has since become Liverpool’s main left winger, and he has managed seven goals and four assists in 31 appearances so far this term.

But Gakpo has left Liverpool fans frustrated at times this season, and the Reds are keen to provide him with serious competition for his starting role.

An elite new left winger could also help to reduce Liverpool’s reliance on Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian’s future uncertain.

In his ‘Liverpool squad audit’ for The Athletic, Anfield journalist Pearce confirmed sporting director Richard Hughes is ready to complete a statement winger signing this summer.

‘Given the need for more pace to help break down low blocks, at least one wide attacker appears destined to be on Liverpool’s summer shopping list,’ Pearce wrote.

RB Leipzig ace Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s favoured option. Hughes looks set to rival Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for Diomande’s signing.

Liverpool have a key advantage as Diomande has revealed he wants to move to Anfield. “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool,” he said last month.

Liverpool must still move fast for the Ivorian though as Man Utd are stepping up their own pursuit.

Our sources laughed off suggestions Diomande could be signed for €60m (£52m / $71m) in January. Instead, it will take a minimum of €100m (£87m / $118m) to prise him away from Leipzig, and potentially even as much as €120m (£104m / $142m).

Liverpool do have other options in case Diomande moves elsewhere. It was claimed on January 12 that they are ‘working’ on Barcola’s stunning signing from PSG, in a deal which would also cost €100m.

Arsenal are likely to be Liverpool’s main competitors for the Frenchman.

Rodrygo, Minteh also on Liverpool radar

Real Madrid ace Rodrygo is on Liverpool’s shortlist. His future at the Bernabeu is uncertain due to a lack of starts and the sacking of Xabi Alonso.

On January 2, reports in Spain suggested Rodrygo is ‘accelerating’ his exit from Madrid.

Then there is Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, arguably the smallest name on Liverpool’s list. Arne Slot knows Minteh well as the pair struck up a great relationship during their time together at Feyenoord.

A journalist claimed on November 10 that Liverpool could make a move to reunite the ‘extremely dangerous’ 21-year-old with Slot.

