The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has a desire to buy Premier League club Liverpool, according to comments from the billionaire’s father.

Musk, whose net worth exceedes $400billion (£320bn / €380bn), already owns giant companies such as Tesla, X, and SpaceX, but the 53-year-old is keen to expand his business portfolio even further and has eyes on a Premier League club, according to his father Errol.

Asked by Times Radio if reports of him wanting to buy Liverpool were indeed accurate, Musk’s father responded: “I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.”

Pressed further on Musk’s desire to make a huge statement on Merseyside, Errol added: “Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I!

“His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family.

“So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know.”

It’s not the first time Musk has been linked with buying one of English football’s leading clubs. Back in 2022, Musk previously said he was considering buying Manchester United, who he supported growing up – but later clarified he was joking.

“This is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” he said at the time. “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man Utd. They were my fav team as a kid.”

READ MORE ➡️ 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

READ MORE ➡️ Trent Alexander-Arnold: Eight Liverpool replacement options as fears grow Real Madrid move is on

FSG still committed to Liverpool

Liverpool are currently owned by American sports fund Fenway Sports Group, who bought the Anfield outfit for a reported £300million back in 2010.

The Merseysiders have enjoyed great success under FSG’s ownership, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League, and according to Forbes, are now valued in excess $5bn (£4bn / €4.8bn).

FSG did sell a minority stake in the club in 2023 to American investment firm, Dynasty Equity, but they were keen to reiterate at the time that they maintained a long-term commitment to Liverpool.

Speaking at the time of the investment, FSG president Mike Gordon said: “Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever.

“We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Latest Liverpool news: Carragher, Salah go back and forth / Trent told to ‘do an Mbappe’

Jamie Carragher has delivered the perfect response to Mo Salah amid a new claim that a contract extension is close after the Egyptian jokingly claimed the Sky Sports pundit has become ‘obsessed’ with him.

As far as discussing his future is concerned, Salah has not been backwards at coming forwards, revealing just how close – or more usually, how far away – a new deal is.

Carragher has already passed comment on Salah for the way he has conducted himself in public and now the Sky Sports pundit has spoken out again, after responding to Salah’s ‘obsessed’ comment.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have informed Trent Alexander-Arnold that he must ‘do a Kylian Mbappe’ and continue to reject all Liverpool contract offers so he can secure a free transfer to the Spanish capital, a fresh report has claimed.

How many out of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk do you think will sign new Liverpool contracts?