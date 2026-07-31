Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Endrick, with the striker aiming to stay at Real Madrid, according to a report, as Jamie Carragher gives his verdict on the Reds’ desire to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

On July 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool have Endrick on their radar.

Bailey reported that Yan Diomande joining Real Madrid could affect the future of Endrick, as well as that of Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz.

Liverpool have previously explored the situation of Endrick and are attentive to his situation.

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are the two recognised centre-forwards in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

However, Ekitike is unlikely to be back in action until the end of December after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in April.

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon after failing to get much playing time under then Madrid manager Xabi Alonso during the first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe was and still is the number one striker for Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager earlier this summer.

While Gonzalo Garcia is leaving for Fulham, Madrid have signed fellow striker Carlos Espi from Levante this summer.

Endrick is only 20 years of age and has huge potential, but at this stage of his career, the Brazil international needs playing time.

At Madrid, Mbappe will play week in and week out, but Endrick still wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

Journalist Jorge C Picon posted on X at 10:14pm on July 30: “Endrick’s intention is to stay at Real Madrid.”

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Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Bradley Barcola

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on the Reds’ quest to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Carragher posted on X in response to a question from Sky Sports about whether Barcola is the player to replace Salah: “No he plays on the opposite flank! LFC currently have three players who could play from the left in Rio/Gakpo/Wirtz & no one who plays from the right.”

The Sky Sports pundit added: “Forgot Munoz as well!!!!!!”

A Liverpool fan responded to Carragher’s comments by saying: “Rio will be moved to the right.

“Wirtz will be the 10 and Gakpo will be a rotation option, also gives us a chance to be more fluid in attack.

“Won’t replace Salah like for like but can make his creative numbers up through the 3 behind Isak who will have to make up the goals”

Carragher replied: “Well Rio has always played from the left so that’s obviously his best position, Gakpo should move really but who knows, I’m interested to see where Wirtz plays, if he’s 10 Dom [Szoboszlai] plays CM.

“I’m not sure about that. Need a right winger desperately!”

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