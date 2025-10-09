Marc Guehi genius kickstarts England rout as stunning Liverpool move gets Romano, Ornstein updates

An early piece of brilliance from Marc Guehi helped to inspire England to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wales, and it will only increase the interest in his services as Liverpool look to beat a plethora of other clubs to a deal.

England were in front just three minutes in when John Stones headed a deep corner from Declan Rice. The ball appeared to be going out of play but Guehi reacted quickly to keep play alive.

Guehi spun and set up Morgan Rogers, who swept home from close range to get England on their way.

Set pieces caused Wales problems all throughout the first half. Bukayo Saka recycled a corner by crossing from out wide on the left, which ultimately fell to Rogers via Rice.

Rogers put a dangerous ball across goal, seemingly aiming for Guehi. The Liverpool target appeared to get a slight touch as the ball fell to unmarked Ollie Watkins at the far post, allowing the Aston Villa striker to finish.

Saka made it 3-0 at the 20-minute mark by cutting inside on his favoured left foot and sending a brilliant strike into the far top corner.

Wales had no reply and were easily swept aside at Wembley. Guehi has established himself as arguably England’s best and most reliable defender, and he put in another solid performance against Wales.

Liverpool came extremely close to signing Guehi for £35million on deadline day before Crystal Palace scrapped the deal at the last minute.

Guehi was left disappointed but soon started to lead Palace by example once again.

The 25-year-old has run down his Palace contract and is expected to secure a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool are understood to be frontrunners for Guehi as he is eager to join the reigning Premier League champions.

But Fabrizio Romano has warned Arne Slot’s side that plenty of other big teams will enter talks too.

“It’s going to be a big battle, a big, big battle for Marc Guehi; in fact, I will say a massive one involving several clubs,” he said.

“Liverpool will be there in 2026, for sure, but more English clubs are interested in the player. He’s always been on the list of several clubs, including, for example, Newcastle.

“And not only, but from what I’m hearing, also top Italian clubs too. Top Spanish clubs have also started calling to understand the situation of Marc Guehi.

“Then there’s been some calls from Bayern. They are another club very much in the market for an important centre-back signing in 2026 and Marc Guehi is very much on their list and on the list of all these top clubs interested in an excellent player like him.

“They are impressed by not just his defending but also the leadership of Marc, here. So they are on the same page on this.

DIVE DEEPER: Liverpool ‘giving everything’ to Marc Guehi signing as sources reveal star’s ‘fresh perspective’ on rival transfer

Marc Guehi will ‘100% leave Palace’ – Fabrizio Romano

“Palace know, though, he will not sign a new contract. And he will 100% become a free agent in 2026, meaning the big battle has started.

“It will take some time before we understand who’s going to win this race. But right now, it is going to be a crazy battle for sure.”

TEAMtalk recently brought you EVERYTHING being said about Guehi’s next move, and that included words from David Ornstein.

“I think Liverpool would go back in for him in the summer of 2026. I’m not expecting him to leave Crystal Palace in January. Actually, I’m not expecting Liverpool to go for a centre back in January as things stand,” Ornstein stated.

“Of course, these things could change, but I don’t think it’s a plan.”

The journalist added: “They [Liverpool] won’t have a clear run at Guehi, because there’s going to be competition perhaps from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City.”