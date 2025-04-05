Liverpool have opened talks for Hugo Ekitike as they try to beat the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the Eintracht Frankfurt ace, according to a report.

Following an underwhelming spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Ekitike joined Frankfurt on loan in February last year. The move became permanent that summer for €16.5million.

The centre-forward has got his career back on track and is now one of the most lethal goalscorers in Germany.

Ekitike’s record this season stands at 19 goals in 39 games, and he has outscored other coveted strikers such as Benjamin Sesko (18 goals) and Victor Boniface (11 goals).

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Ekitike.

Their sporting director, Richard Hughes, has ‘entered talks’ with the player’s camp as he looks to tee up a summer move.

Hughes travelled to London to meet with Ekitike’s representatives and the meeting went ‘positively’. The aim was to put forward Liverpool’s vision and gauge whether Ekitike would be open to moving to Anfield.

Liverpool hold long-term interest in the French star, dating back to his time at Reims, and Hughes is poised to act on it this summer.

Arne Slot’s side must convince Ekitike to join them over Man Utd and Arsenal, as those clubs have also held preliminary discussions with his entourage.

Liverpool will feel confident about doing so, however, given their standing as firm favourites for the Premier League title.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd converge on No 9

Liverpool’s interest in the 22-year-old was first revealed on March 27. They have identified him as a more accessible option than Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have also shortlisted Ekitike as a backup option in case they are priced out of a move for Isak.

While Isak is expected to cost more than £120m, Ekitike is on the market for £67m as Frankfurt are open to cashing in.

Man Utd were given a boost recently as it emerged that Ekitike supported the club as a youngster. But if they fail to qualify for any European competition then they may struggle to convince him to join.

TEAMtalk understands Crystal Palace are also tracking Ekitike in case they lose Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer. Once again though, they would need to put on a huge charm offensive to get him to reject the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Ekitike is not the only No 9 Liverpool are monitoring.

They have been named as ‘serious contenders’ for Jonathan David, who is poised to leave Lille on a free transfer this summer.

