‘Entire league’ interested in classy Liverpool star as worrying contract update emerges

Virgil van Dijk is being monitored by teams from a whole league, with one report claiming that his Liverpool contract talks are not going well.

Van Dijk has made 270 appearances for Liverpool during a fantastic spell at Anfield, chipping in with 23 goals and helping the Reds win major trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp. The centre-back is deadly in the air, has an incredible ability to read the game and is excellent at spraying passes all over the pitch, traits which have helped him become one of the best defenders the Premier League has ever seen.

Liverpool are now heading into a new era under Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot. While the former Feyenoord boss will not have as much power at Liverpool as Klopp, he could still make big changes this summer.

Integral trio Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all due to enter the final 12 months of their respective contracts on Sunday.

Van Dijk publicly revealed in May that he expects to remain a crucial part of the Liverpool side under Slot. However, Liverpool still have not tied him down to fresh terms, leading to plenty of speculation about a blockbuster move away from Merseyside.

According to a new report from CaughtOffside, negotiations between Liverpool and Van Dijk over a contract extension are at a ‘standstill’, with no progress being made during the last round of talks. This backs up what Rudy Galetti exclusively reported for TEAMtalk on June 18.

Saudi clubs have been linked with the Netherlands captain previously and it is claimed that they remain firmly on his trail.

Al-Nassr, who already have top-class stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in their ranks, are leading the charge to take Van Dijk to the Middle East.

Liverpool transfers: Virgil van Dijk to receive several offers

They are far from alone in wanting to sign him, though. Indeed, the report sensationally claims that the ‘entire’ Saudi Pro League is keeping tabs on Van Dijk and will swoop in if he decides to leave Liverpool.

Given the fact Van Dijk remains one of the best players in the world, it is hard to see him leaving the Premier League and heading to Saudi Arabia at the age of 32.

However, Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has already admitted that the Saudi contracts being offered to elite players include life-changing sums of money and that they are incredibly hard to turn down. Saudi teams will try their hardest to get Van Dijk’s attention by giving him the chance to earn generational wealth.

Even if Van Dijk rejects such money and stays at Liverpool this summer, the Reds could still have to deal with Saudi Pro League chiefs next year.

Van Dijk’s team-mate Salah remains at the top of their wish list and is expected to be contacted about a big-money switch to Al-Ittihad once again in summer 2025.

