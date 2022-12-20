Liverpool have ‘fallen in love’ with World Cup-winning hero, as trusted source confirms Klopp ‘monitoring’ performances

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are one of several big European clubs who have ‘fallen in love’ with Enzo Fernandez during the World Cup, with Jurgen Klopp definitely keeping tabs on his performances.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s main target to bolster their midfield ranks. He is keen on an Anfield switch, which is a major positive for Klopp’s side.

But if for some reason Liverpool miss out on Bellingham – potentially by him joining Real Madrid – they need to have a couple of backup options in mind. And two stars of the World Cup are on their list.

Sofyan Amrabat put in some dominant midfield displays during Morocco’s record-breaking journey to the semi-finals.

Fernandez, meanwhile, was one of Argentina’s best players as they lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time since 1986.

Bellingham will probably be the most expensive out of these three players for Liverpool to sign. Some reports claim Borussia Dortmund value him at as much as £130million.

Amrabat is at the other end of the scale. He plays for Fiorentina and they will not demand anywhere near as much as Dortmund for their player.

Fernandez will likely be in between Bellingham and Amrabat when it comes to price, although he will certainly be closer to Bellingham.

Liverpool firmly in the hunt for Enzo Fernandez

The 21-year-old – who won the World Cup’s young player of the tournament award – currently plays for Portuguese outfit Benfica. He joined them from River Plate in July.

Benfica are determined to retain Fernandez for the full campaign. They have told Liverpool, as well as his other suitors, that his full €120million (currently £105m) release clause will have to be matched for them to sell in January.

However, their stance will probably chance at the end of the season. They might be willing to sell him for nearer £85m, which is how much Liverpool parted with to land Darwin Nunez earlier this year.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, transfer insider Romano has claimed several teams have ‘fallen in love’ with Fernandez during his World Cup with Argentina.

Klopp and Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ him ahead of a potential move in the future, although Fernandez is not alone in this regard.

“Premier League clubs, La Liga clubs. Many of them have fallen in love with Enzo,” Romano declared.

“He has [a] €120m release clause into his contract so it’s not going to be an easy one for any club. Benfica will try to keep him at least until the end of the current season.

“Liverpool are monitoring many midfielders, he’s one of them.”

Rio Ferdinand recently joined the list of pundits to heap praise on Benfica’s prized asset. While appearing on the BBC, the former Manchester United defender said: “Enzo Fernandez, I like this guy. 21 years old – he’s done nothing but enhance his reputation. There will be clubs sniffing around him. Top, top clubs.

“He was so composed, for a kid so young at this level. Tactically very good as well.”

It will come as little surprise when Fernandez swaps Benfica for a truly massive club next summer. In the mean time, he will hope to win the Portuguese title.

Benfica currently sit top of the Primeira Liga, eight points ahead of second-placed Porto after the same amount of matches.

