Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ over game-changing capture of World Cup maestro with £103m release clause

Liverpool have reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement with one of the World Cup’s top performers as they look to improve an integral position.

The World Cup is in its final stages after almost a month full of upsets, surprises and also controversy. Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco are the only teams remaining.

Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals, following a pulsating 2-2 draw after extra time. This win kept Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream alive.

Their upcoming opponents, Croatia, came from behind against Brazil in extra time to take their clash to penalties. And Dominik Livakovic was the hero as Croatia went through.

On Saturday, France qualified for the last four by beating England 2-1. Harry Kane scored once from the spot but couldn’t manage it a second time as the Three Lions bowed out of the tournament.

Reigning champions France will come up against Morocco in the semis. Morocco became the first African team to reach this stage of a World Cup by shocking Portugal, with Youssef En-Nesyri getting the winning goal.

There have been a few breakout stars at this World Cup. Cody Gakpo managed three goals before the Netherlands lost to Argentina. Goncalo Ramos hit a hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland but couldn’t help them get past Morocco. While Enzo Fernandez has been a rock in the midfield for Argentina and will likely start against Croatia.

All three of those players could end up moving to the Premier League. Gakpo and Ramos are both targets for Man Utd, though they will only sign one, while Fernandez is being tipped to join Liverpool.

Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ soon after talks begin

And it looks as though Fernandez may move to England first. Liverpool began preliminary talks with Benfica for the midfield enforcer on Saturday. And now, there are claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have ‘reached a pre-contract agreement’ with Fernandez.

The Daily Mirror carry this information, while citing reports from Portugal and Spain. Fernandez has apparently agreed to join Liverpool next summer, as long as the Merseyside giants can sort out a transfer fee with Benfica.

This will not be easy, however. Benfica have proven to be tough negotiations in the past. With Darwin Nunez, they held out and forced Liverpool into paying as much as £85million.

Fernandez has a release clause worth £103m in his Benfica contract. He shouldn’t cost Liverpool this much next summer, but he certainly won’t come cheap.

While the 21-year-old is certainly on Klopp’s radar, this transfer is far from reaching completion. It will rely heavily on how the talks between Liverpool and Benfica officials go.

There is also the conundrum surrounding Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. If Liverpool spend a huge chunk of their budget on Fernandez, then they will not have enough left to land Bellingham.

And with Bellingham being Liverpool’s number one target, there is a chance these reports are getting ahead of themselves when it comes to Fernandez’s prospective move.

