Sunderland face a mounting battle to keep hold of midfielder Enzo Le Fee, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that several English clubs fighting for Champions League qualification are keen on him, including Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Black Cats this season, helping to drive their impressive campaign and earning widespread admiration for his technical ability, vision and composure in midfield.

Liverpool, who registered interest in Le Fee last year, are primed to revive their pursuit as they look to bolster their engine room.

However, sources close to the situation insist the Merseysiders will not have a clear run. Other leading Premier League sides with European ambitions are also monitoring developments closely, creating a competitive market that could test Sunderland’s resolve.

Despite the external pressure, Sunderland remain determined to retain its star assets. Club sources are adamant that they want to build on this season’s success rather than dismantle a squad that has exceeded expectations.

Officials at the Stadium of Light believe Le Fee is central to their long-term plans and are braced for what they describe as a summer of intense speculation around several key players.

“It will take major offers to prise any of our top talents away,” one insider told TEAMtalk.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sunderland take firm stance on Liverpool target

Sunderland’s stance reflects a confident outlook from a club that has shown renewed ambition since returning to the top flight.

With interest already emerging in other members of the first-team squad, Sunderland’s hierarchy is preparing to rebuff approaches unless valuations are met in full.

The versatile Frenchman has notched four goals and five assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season, underscoring his huge importance to Regis Le Bris’ side.

Le Fee’s contract situation, with his deal running until 2029, and the club’s financial prudence mean any transfer would need to be transformative rather than opportunistic.

Sources have also hinted that Sunderland are willing to offer lucrative new contracts to their most important players in order to strengthen their hand. Le Fee fits into that category, as does Noah Sadiki, and we will share an update on his future later today.

Fans will be hoping the club can hold firm. Le Fee has become a favourite on the terraces, his energy and creativity embodying the resurgence at Sunderland.

Whether Liverpool, under owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), or their rivals can tempt him remains to be seen, but for now the message from the Black Cats is clear: they are in no rush to cash in.

Le Fee is very happy at Sunderland, but sources close to the player have stated that the opportunity to move to one of the Premier League’s elite sides would be hard to ignore.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.