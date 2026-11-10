Liverpool launch official enquiry over spectacular £25m move for Brazilian playmaker – report

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in Palmeiras attacking midfielder Erick Bele, having launched an ‘official enquiry’ to sign the talented Brazilian.

Bele, 19, has established himself as one of the most exciting teenagers in South American football, having impressed for Brazil’s under-20s side and broken into the Palmeiras first team.

He has only made seven appearances for Palmeiras so far, scoring one goal, but his brief spell in senior football so far has been impressive enough to catch Liverpool’s attention.

According to Sport Witness, Liverpool have now made ‘official enquiries’ over a potential move for Bele, and their approach hasn’t been instantly rebuffed.

Palmeiras are said to be ‘willing to negotiate a deal starting at €30million (£25m / $34m).’ The Reds are yet to submit a formal offer, but are keeping close tabs on Bele’s situation.

Liverpool have been linked with Bele before, but his recent form for Brazil’s under-20s has ramped up interest. He recently provided three assists in three matches for his country’s youth side, helping Brazil beat Denmark, the United States and Mexico.

However, Andoni Iraola’s side will have to fight to win the race for Bele’s signature, with other top European sides showing rival interest.

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Liverpool, PSG in the mix to sign Erick Bele

The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking Bele, and have been in contact with Palmeiras. Liverpool are said to be aware of PSG’s admiration for the player.

Italian side Parma have also been linked, and attempted to sign Bele on loan including an option to buy in the summer, but that approach was rejected.

Crucially, the enquiries all took place before Bele put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Palmeiras.

The attacking midfielder’s new deal runs until October 2031, replacing his previous contract which expired in December 2028.

This puts Palmeiras in a stronger negotiating position, but does not rule out a transfer.

They are standing firm on their £25million price tag – the minimum fee required to begin negotiations.

Whether Liverpool formalise their interest with an offer in January remains to be seen, but with PSG also interested, a big move is on the horzion for Bele.

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